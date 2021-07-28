DENTON — Sometimes a student’s future is predetermined by his or her parents or society, but that isn’t always the case. Empowered by the Maryland Business Roundtable for Education Next Generation Scholars program, Katherine Hernandez Marroquin, Syncere Turner and Zulema Martinez each took their fate into their own hands, and now they are headed to college to pursue their own destinies.
Katherine Hernandez Marroquin, a graduate of Colonel Richardson High School, is headed to Chesapeake College. Born in San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador, Katherine came to the U.S. in 2007 when she was 5 years old for a life-saving surgery in Massachusetts. After attending two elementary, two middle and two high schools, Katherine’s family made Caroline County their home. That’s how she was able to participate in MBRT’s Next Generation Scholars program.
“Looking back, I’m really thankful for being part of this program,” Katherine said. “I really enjoyed it because I learned I had the option to go to university, and I got to know different colleges by visiting them.”
Katherine plans to complete her general education requirements at Chesapeake College before entering a pre-law program.
Syncere Turner, a graduate of North Caroline High School, is headed to University of Maryland Baltimore County to study exercise science for free, thanks in part to the Howard P. Rawlings Guaranteed Access Grant. The basketball and track and field athlete learned about this opportunity while participating in the Next Generation Scholars program.
“I wasn’t interested and didn’t know anything about college before Next Generation Scholars,” said the MBRT Student Ambassador and two-time Maryland Leadership Workshop delegate, who visited college campuses and toured local employers. “This program has given me opportunities that I would never have dreamed of having and taught me how college works and how to manage the money before and after college.”
Zulema Martinez had always been a high-achieving student. Taking mostly AP courses as a senior at North Caroline High School, award-winning and co-salutatorian Zulema chose to begin her postsecondary education at nearby Chesapeake College.
Her decision was informed by her experience in the Next Generation Scholars program, which she says helped her look at college from a different perspective: “Being in Next Generation Scholars made me realize I can’t just go to any college; I have to go to a college that’s best for me.”
Keeping in mind who and what she values — family and home — Zulema plans to take all of her general education requirements as she decides which passion to pursue: education or engineering.
Morgan Cox is the MBRT Next Generation Scholars coordinator for Caroline County.
Next Generation Scholars is a state grant program established by Maryland House Bill 1403 (2016) that provides funding for college access through nonprofit organizations to enhance college and career awareness and college completion for low-income Maryland high school students. The Maryland Business Roundtable for Education has been awarded five grants by the Maryland State Department of Education to work in Allegany, Caroline, Dorchester, Kent and Wicomico counties.
