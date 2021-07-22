EASTON — Talbot County ranks as the top place in Maryland for small businesses.
That is according to a new report by financial research firm SmartAsset.
SmartAsset ranked counties in Maryland — and across the country — on their small business environments. That includes financial returns, small business income and taxes.
Talbot County ranks first in the Maryland rankings followed by Montgomery County. Worcester County ranks third followed by Kent, Queen Anne’s, Howard, Garrett, Baltimore County, Anne Arundel and Caroline counties.
Cassandra Vanhooser, director of economic development and tourism for Talbot County, welcomed the top ranking.
“Talbot County has hundreds of small businesses, many contributing to the quality of life we enjoy here. The pandemic showed us how much we rely on and enjoy the restaurants, retail shops, and service businesses that form the backbone and complexion of our community,” Vanhooser said. “We have a robust tourism economy, a loyal base of local supporters, and a favorable tax structure. Small businesses that offer great products and great service do well here, and those who are struggling have many resources at their fingertips. Talbot County has many partners who are dedicated to making sure our small businesses have what they need to succeed and grow here, including this department, the Small Business Development Center, SCORE, the chamber of commerce, and our local business associations.”
Nationally, SmartAsset ranks Petersburg, Alaska; Sully, South Dakota; Haskell, Kansas; Throckmorton, Texas; Bristol Bay, Alaska and Miami-Dade, Florida as the top counties in the U.S. for small businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.