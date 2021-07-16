SUDLERSVILLE — U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and U.S. Rep. Andy Harris announced $513,000 in federal funding to finish construction of a new wastewater treatment plant in Sudlersville. Funding for the town project was announced Thursday, July 15.
“Upgrading our water infrastructure, particularly our local wastewater treatment facility serving Sudlersville and Barclay, will have a lasting impact on the health and safety of our communities,” said Cardin. “I look forward to working with the Eastern Shore delegation to secure additional funding to repair and restore the integrity of our rural infrastructure.”
The town of Sudlersville was awarded $513,000 in federal grant funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, as a part of the Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants Program.
“Investing in our wastewater infrastructure protects access to clean water for Marylanders and supports local economies. These funds will help get the Sudlersville Wastewater Treatment Plant construction across the finish line and improve water quality for residents of Queen Anne’s County and the Ttown of Sudlersville. We will continue working to secure resources to modernize our state’s infrastructure and provide clean water to our communities,” said Van Hollen, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Cardin and Van Hollen are Democrats while Harris is a Republican representing the Eastern Shore.
“This funding is welcome news to our constituents in Queen Anne’s County. These grant dollars from Rural Development to our small towns facing large financial strain will allow them to not only meet their commitments to their constituency, but also will aid in the protection of the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem,” said Harris.
The town also received $3.7 million from Maryland Department of the Environment, $602,000 from Queen Anne’s County, a loan of $2.69 million from USDA’s Rural Utilities Service and $1.62 million in RUS grant funding. With the project totaling $9.1 million, funding will upgrade sanitary sewer collection and conveyance in the towns of Sudlersville and Barclay.
Sudlersville has struggled with water and sewer funding since the town was required by the state in 2012 to upgrade its wastewater processing, which involved building a new treatment plant. Part of the funding solution involves hooking Barclay into the same treatment plant.
The Queen Anne’s County Commissioners voted in February to allow the county’s Public Works department to take over operation and maintenance of both the town’s water treatment plant and its wastewater treatment plant as well as its three wastewater treatment pump stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.