SUDLERSVILLE — In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Sudlersville Elementary School hosted a celebration on Friday, Oct.7 to honor the tradition first begun 20 years ago.
Organized by Migrant Recruiter Ana Padilla, SES PTS President-Kristy Brengle, Principal Michelle McNeil, and SES parents Gregorio Lobos; Jennifer Corado; Edvin Escalante; and Kristy Brengle, the event was designed to “bring all of the families together and celebrate Hispanic and Latino culture,” Padilla said.
Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15 to October 15, beginning to celebrate the contributions of famous latin figures and its diverse culture, the month also recognizes the Independence Days of several Latin American countries including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua of Sept. 15 and Mexico on Sept. 16, and Chile on Sept. 18.
However in Sudlersville, Padilla said, they celebrate their diverse student body.
According to Padilla, Sudlersville Elementary teaches 116 Hispanic students with diverse cultural backgrounds from Guatemala, Mexico, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, and Nicaragua.
During the event, students had the opportunity to play the game “Loteria,” which is similar to Bingo. In the classroom the students who came from Hispanic heritage also had the opportunity to share their heritage with the class through artifacts.
Padilla said most of the activities the students engaged in were ‘hands-on’ such as the second graders handmade moroccos — and as many parents expressed concerns about food allergies — the students did not partake in the sampling of foods, instead listening to Latin music during their lunch period. At the end of the day, the second graders held a little morocco parade to showcase their work.
In the classroom, the teacher incorporated reading passages about Hispanic heritage as McNeil traveled to each class to do a read aloud. The books that were read were either “Alma and How She Got Her Name” by Juana Martinez-Neal or “Pepe and the Parade: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage” by Tracy Kyle. The book that was read varied on the grade level, according to Padilla.
Lunch was provided for the administration and faculty by the families that helped coordinate the event. The families that practice Hispanic cultures brought dishes from their respective countries to feed the 60 staff members.
Dishes included cheese and bean pupusas from El Salvador, quesadillas and empanadas with a drink horchata from Mexico, tostadas, empanadas, pork pupusas from Guatemala—including Agua Frescas pineapple, Jamaican juice, and non-alcoholic cocktail juices (strawberry pineapple, etc.)—with Tres Leches (milk cake) and flan for dessert.
“The staff really enjoyed the celebration and the preparation, and the teachers were grateful for all the parents who cooked for them,” Padilla said.
At the lunch celebration, teachers from different grades sat together at one table to emulate the feeling when you come to a Spanish home. Everyone sits at the table because family and friends are very important to us, Padilla said.
For a couple of years, the tradition faded, Padilla said, but moving forward, this summer, McNeil and the parents who helped to coordinate this years event will be meeting to make plans to expand the event in hopes to create a more “unified community” combining the elementary and other schools and organizations into a larger event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.