Sudlersville Elementary School’s Hispanic parents who helped make the return of Hispanic Heritage Month a success: the Lopezes, Corado Flores family, the Rugamas Salazar family, the Tomas Juarez family, the Juarez family, PTA President of SES Kristy Brengle, the Lobos Aguilar family, the Escalante family, Pelagio Roblero family, SES Principal Michelle McNeil, and Queen Anne’s County Public Schools Migrant Recruiter Ana Padilla.

SUDLERSVILLE — In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Sudlersville Elementary School hosted a celebration on Friday, Oct.7 to honor the tradition first begun 20 years ago.

McNeil Reads to Students
Sudlersville Elementary Principal Michelle McNeil reads “Alma and How She Got Her Name” by Juana Martinez to a third grade class.
Delicious foods are a highlight of Hispanic Heritage celebration

The Sudlersville Elementary second and third grade teams, with Judy Center staff, sit together to enjoy the delicious food and the atmosphere of Latin and Hispanic music.

