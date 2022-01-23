Theodore “E.T.” Kimble, left, and Richard “Dickie” Walls receive recognition as 60-year members of the Sudlersville Volunteer Fire Company Saturday evening, Jan. 15, during the company’s annual awards banquet. Each was awarded a patriotic eagle trophy along with their 60-year membership pins.
Sudlersville Volunteer Fire Company Vice President Ira Russell, left, presents outgoing SVFC President Bill Faust with a watch in recognition of his 13 years of service as president of the fire company.
Top Sudlersville Volunteer Fire Company award winners, Keegan Winchester, left, who was awarded 2021 Firefighter of the Year as well as 2021 EMS Responder of the Year, and Chad Angelini, who received the 2021 Chief’s Award Saturday evening, Jan. 15, during the annual Sudlersville Volunteer Fire Company’s awards banquet. Keegan turned 18 the next day, Jan. 16. Angelini was installed at the new fire chief.
Theodore “E.T.” Kimble, left, and Richard “Dickie” Walls receive recognition as 60-year members of the Sudlersville Volunteer Fire Company Saturday evening, Jan. 15, during the company’s annual awards banquet. Each was awarded a patriotic eagle trophy along with their 60-year membership pins.
PhotoS by DOUG BISHOP
Sudlersville Volunteer Fire Company Vice President Ira Russell, left, presents outgoing SVFC President Bill Faust with a watch in recognition of his 13 years of service as president of the fire company.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
2021 Sudlersville Fire Chief Chris Stant, left, stands with 2022 Fire Chief Chad Angelini on Saturday evening, Jan. 15, during the annual Sudlersville Volunteer Fire Company banquet.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Top Sudlersville Volunteer Fire Company award winners, Keegan Winchester, left, who was awarded 2021 Firefighter of the Year as well as 2021 EMS Responder of the Year, and Chad Angelini, who received the 2021 Chief’s Award Saturday evening, Jan. 15, during the annual Sudlersville Volunteer Fire Company’s awards banquet. Keegan turned 18 the next day, Jan. 16. Angelini was installed at the new fire chief.
SUDLERSVILLE — Recognizing firefighters for services rendered to the community in 2021, Sudlersville Volunteer Fire Company members gathered inside the station’s banquet hall Saturday evening, Jan. 15, for the annual awards program and installation of 2022 officers.
Top awards went to Keegan Winchester, who received both 2021 Firefighter of the Year and EMS Responder of the Year recognitions. Winchester, who had been recognized in the past during his time in the cadet program, turned 18 years old the next day, Jan. 16. The 2021 Chief’s Award was presented to Chad Angelini, who was installed as Sudlersville’s new fire chief.
Longtime SVFC member Bill Faust was presented a wrist watch by SVFC outgoing Vice President Ira Russell for his 13 years of service to the fire company as president. Kurt Wise has now taken the reigns of leadership as the new fire company president.
Two members of SVFC were recognized with 60-year membership pins and presented patriotic eagle trophies. Theodore “E.T.” Kimble and Richard “Dickie” Walls both joined SVFC in 1962 and both served as past presidents. Kimble also served as past fire chief. A standing ovation was given to each as Queen Anne’s County Commissioner Jack Wilson read proclamations honoring the two men.
Following Kimble’s recognition, his son, Bobby Kimble, also a longtime member of SVFC, came forward to embrace his father for receiving the honor, sharing an emotional moment together.
Member officers for 2022 are: First Vice President Francis Kinnamon, Second Vice Kyle Johnston, Secretary Pamela Wise, Assistant Secretary Debra Shelton, Treasurer Nicole Brown, Assistant Treasurer Christine Russell and Chaplain Regina Crossley. Line Officers: Deputy Chief Will Davis, First Assistant Chief Francis Kinnamon, Second Assistant Chief Robert Nicholson, Captains Greg Winchester, Kyle Johnston and Joseph Apple, Lieutenants Justin Skinner, Greg Harris and William Darling, and Chief Engineer Greg Johnston.
Helen Todd Catering of Centreville provided the banquet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.