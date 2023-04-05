Best-selling author, global public speaker and award-winning documentary filmmaker Kevin Hines tells his story of survival during a previous visit at Chesapeake College. Hines will speak April 12 at Colonel Richardson High School.
FEDERALSBURG —“An Evening with Kevin Hines and the Lucas Nagel Family,” sponsored by Channel Marker and Caroline County Public Schools, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, in the auditorium at Colonel Richardson High School, 25320 Richardson Road.
Kevin Hines, a national suicide survivor, public speaker, award-winning documentary filmmaker, and best-selling author, will be speaking about suicide awareness and prevention in this free engagement which is open to the public.
In 2000, Hines attempted to take his life by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge. Many factors contributed to his miraculous survival, including a sea lion which kept him afloat until the Coast Guard arrived. Since then, he has traveled the world sharing his story of hope, healing, and recovery, while teaching people of all ages the art of wellness and the ability to survive pain with true resilience.
In 2019, Channel Marker presented Hines to the Mid-Shore community for his powerful talk on “The Kevin Hines Story.”
In a written statement, Channel Marker said, “We are thrilled to announce that Kevin will be returning, this time with the Lucas Nagel family, to further our efforts in bringing the community together through meaningful conversations about suicide awareness, prevention and education.”
The Lucas Nagel Memorial Fund for First Responders supports programs that provide trauma and mental health support to Caroline County veterans, first responders, and their families. The fund — established in January 2023 by Lucas’s family in loving tribute to his memory and his years of service in the U.S. Army and Caroline County Sheriff’s Office — can help provide a much-needed lifeline to first responders in times of crisis.
Donations may be made online at https://www.mscf.org/donate-online or byu mail: The Lucas Nagel Memorial Fund for First Responders, c/o The Mid-Shore Community Foundation, 102 East Dover St., Easton, MD 21601.
Channel Marker’s mission is to create a healthy Mid-Shore community through mental illness prevention programs, wellness support and adaptive community services to individuals and their families.
