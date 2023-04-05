Kevin Hines speaks about suicide prevention

Best-selling author, global public speaker and award-winning documentary filmmaker Kevin Hines tells his story of survival during a previous visit at Chesapeake College. Hines will speak April 12 at Colonel Richardson High School.

 PHOTO BY CHRISTINA ACOSTA

FEDERALSBURG —“An Evening with Kevin Hines and the Lucas Nagel Family,” sponsored by Channel Marker and Caroline County Public Schools, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, in the auditorium at Colonel Richardson High School, 25320 Richardson Road.


