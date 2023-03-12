CHESTERTOWN — In partnership with the Town of Chestertown, the Sultana Education Foundation announced it has received a grant of $150,000 from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Community Legacy Program for construction of the Harwood Nature Center at its Lawrence Wetlands Preserve in Chestertown. Support from DHCD will complement existing funding already committed by the National Park Service, the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority, the Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area, along with multiple private foundations and individuals.


