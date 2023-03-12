CHESTERTOWN — In partnership with the Town of Chestertown, the Sultana Education Foundation announced it has received a grant of $150,000 from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Community Legacy Program for construction of the Harwood Nature Center at its Lawrence Wetlands Preserve in Chestertown. Support from DHCD will complement existing funding already committed by the National Park Service, the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority, the Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area, along with multiple private foundations and individuals.
Under development since 2018 and anticipated to open in 2024, the Lawrence Wetlands Preserve is an 8.5-acre urban nature center that will join the replica schooner Sultana and LEED Platinum Holt Education Center as key components of SEF’s Chestertown campus.
A bright and airy 1,200 square foot structure designed by Chestertown architect John Hutchison and Locust Grove Studios in Kennedyville, Maryland, the Harwood Nature Center will function as a classroom and refuge from the weather for the 3,000+ students who will visit the Lawrence Preserve annually. Emory Hill and Company of Newark, Delaware has been retained as general contractor for construction and groundbreaking is anticipated for spring 2023 with completion by November.
