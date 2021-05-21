STEVENSVILLE — Kids and teens ages 8-17 will have a chance to take to the skies as Chesapeake Sport Pilot hosts a Young Aviators Flight Rally at the Bay Bridge Airport on Saturday, June 5, as part of its summer open house.
“The Bay Bridge Airport is a beautiful gem of an airport that we love doing business at and flying out of,” said Chesapeake Sport Pilot owner and chief flight instructor Helen Woods. “We are extremely thankful for the support of the Queen Anne’s County community for operating and maintaining such a wonderful airport. This is our opportunity to say thank you.”
Beginning at 8 a.m. Chesapeake Sport Pilot will host a pancake breakfast followed at 9 a.m. by a free “rusty pilot” ground school for lapsed pilots.
“This seminar covers much of the ground material that lapsed pilots tend to get rusty on,” Woods said. “It also counts toward the ground instruction time that the FAA requires a lapsed pilot to receive before they can take command of an aircraft again.”
At noon, Chesapeake Sport Pilot will fire up the grill for an old fashioned airport picnic. Hot dogs and hamburgers are the mainstay of the traditional airport picnic menu. Instructors will be available to discuss flight lessons with lapsed pilots and the public.
From 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Chesapeake Sport Pilot and other area pilots will be offering free airplane flights to kids ages 8-17. Parents and legal guardians should preregister the children by contacting Helen Woods at helen@chesapeakesportpilot.com or 410-604-1717.
Preregistered participants will receive the permission slip ahead of time and be notified about weather delays.
All volunteer pilots who are giving rides have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, but pilots and kids will be required to wear masks in the cockpit for additional protection.
Additional information about Chesapeake Sport Pilot is available at www.chesapeakesportpilot.com.
