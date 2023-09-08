EASTON — The community will come together for the sixth annual Conor’s Project Skeet Shoot and Crab Feast to benefit Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers this Sunday, Sept. 10th, at the Talbot Rod and Gun Club.
Conor’s Project was founded by Rennie Gay in 2017 to honor the memory of his grandson Conor, who died in a swimming pool accident. Proceeds from the event help fund swim lessons and educational enrichment for the children at Critchlow Adkins, where Conor was a student.
The skeet shoot tournament starts at 9 a.m., followed by a community crab feast at noon. The cost to compete in the tournament is $125 per person or $500 for a team of four, which includes the crab feast. Those who would like to compete should contact Rennie Gay at 410-310-8317.
For those who don’t want to compete, but want to support Critchlow Adkins, the crab feast is open to all. Tickets are available at the door for only $40 per person (children under 12 eat free). Tickets include crabs, hot dogs and hamburgers, desserts, soda and beer, music and more. New this year is a raffle for a Weatherby Orion 12 gauge sporting shotgun with a 30-inch barrel. Tickets are $20 each or six for $100. Tickets can be purchased at the event or online at: cacckids.org/conors-project.
“We are so grateful for Rennie and everyone who makes this event possible,” says Critchlow Executive Director Cristy Morrell. “It is truly incredible to see so many in our community come together to honor Conor’s legacy by helping change the lives of other local children. This event has become one of our favorite days of the year.”
