EASTON — In honor of her 39 years of service as an educator, the Talbot County Council presented Talbot County Public Schools Superintendent Kelly Griffith with a certificate of recognition Tuesday.
The certificate marks the council and the community’s appreciation for Griffith’s 34 dedicated years of service to TCPS.
Griffith started her career in TCPS as a language arts teacher at Easton Middle School in 1988 before being promoted to assistant principal of the school in 1990. She then served as principal of the middle school from 1992 to 1996.
From there, Griffith continued to take on leadership positions in several of the county’s schools. She served as principal of Chapel District Elementary School from 1996 to 2000, then became principal of Easton Elementary School from 2000 to 2006.
Griffith also worked as the principal of Easton High School from 2006 to 2010 before jumping to higher administrative roles. She became the director of student programs and school improvement in 2010, then served as the assistant superintendent of administrative services from 2011 to 2013.
Griffith became the interim superintendent of schools on July 1, 2013, before officially being appointed superintendent of schools on July 1, 2014.
She holds a doctoral degree in educational leadership and innovation from Wilmington University, as well as a master’s in educational leadership from Salisbury University.
“As you all know, this county and the children and the staff in this community have been my true heart and soul in my work, and I just really appreciate all of your support throughout those years,” Griffith said to the council.
Council members expressed their appreciation for Griffith and shared memories of working with her over the years.
“It has really been an honor to work with you,” said Council Member Laura Price, commending Griffith for her work in the schools and hashing out the education budget — a push and pull effort.
“Your heart really does show in the way you care,” Price added.
Council Member Frank Divilio joked with Griffith in his remarks, saying he was the only council member who had the pleasure of being called in to Griffith’s office when she was principal.
“It’s been a unique experience growing up, watching you be a principal in the different schools and seeing your transition to being superintendent, and then working with you,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed it.”
Divilio called Griffith “a champion for our schools,” noting that he’s seen what good Griffith has implemented in the schools, from when he was a student to now seeing it with his own children.
Council Vice President Pete Lesher expressed his gratitude for the “transformation” Griffith brought to education in Talbot County.
“Your commitment that every child will learn and grow and succeed is measurable in many ways — in the reduced dropout rate, in the increased graduation rate, in the successes that we see in program after program through these schools, and how you have led your team to these successes,” he said. “You leave a legacy behind you in Talbot County.”
Council President Chuck Callahan also joked with Griffith, recalling a time when his two sons were in school and he received a call from her about his hockey playing son. He remembered Griffith asking him if his son could play a full hockey game without getting thrown out of it — a story that elicited laughs from the council and Griffith.
“Like my colleagues said, you’re such a special person,” Callahan said, adding that he appreciated Griffith’s professionalism and work for Talbot County and the schools.
Griffith will retire from her current position on June 30 and hand the reins over to newly appointed TCPS superintendent Sharon Pepukayi, who also holds a Doctor of Education degree from Wilmington University and currently serves as assistant superintendent of Appoquinimink School District in Delaware.
