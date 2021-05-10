CENTREVILLE — A complaint filed in January with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission by Queen Anne’s County Public Schools Superintendent Andrea Kane has been dismissed without action.
Kane released information on the EEOC complaint on Jan. 15, contending the board created a hostile work environment because of her race.
The Queen Anne’s County Board of Education denied the allegations of racial discrimination and retaliation made by Kane.
Earlier this year, Kane told the board she would not seek another term as superintendent.
Her contract expires at the end of June and interviews are being conducted for her successor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.