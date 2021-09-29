EASTON — It only takes a visit to the grocery or home improvement store to see what everyone is complaining about – there is low stock, empty shelves and higher prices for items ranging from food, appliances, to lumber. When the global pandemic kicked off, no one expected our lives to be directly impacted by shortages of toilet paper and disinfectants. The shortages were so pronounced, black markets sprung up online from greedy customers who stockpiled supplies and sold them at exorbitant prices far above the respectable retail prices.
As production caught up in the fall of 2020, everyone was relived and never imagined a year later into the COVID tragedy that once again, supplies have started to dwindle on a wider variety of items. With the holiday’s around the corner, there is no relief in sight according to news reports and government officials who monitor the world’s supply chain.
The reasons are multifaceted — the world-wide pandemic has caused some of the largest shipping ports, mainly those in Asia, specially China, to shut down due to COVID related illnesses. One of the 3 largest ports in China shut down when one case of an individual getting sick with the virus emerged– backing up the entire system that affects countries worldwide.
The second issue is demand for products, especially in the U.S. has outpaced supply in stores and in manufacturing of components to make those goods such as computers, the chips that run them, and exercise equipment is outpacing production dramatically. To no one’s surprise, the U.S. is the largest importer of goods from China. The following items, (listed in order of highest demand), are being imported, but supply has become limited or non- existent.
Electrical machinery and equipment (this would include computer chips for phones, cars, etc.)
Power generation equipment
Toys, games, and sports equipment
Furniture
Footwear & parts thereof
Apparel, knitted or crocheted
Apparel, not knitted or crocheted
Plastics & articles thereof
Iron, steel
Vehicles, excluding rail
Other items include a major decrease in lumber which now has a whopping price increase up 89.9% is perhaps the biggest increase found as many consumers continue to upgrade their homes or build new ones during the pandemic.
To date, many retailers simply don’t have any idea when items will arrive back in stock. The pain of securing home appliances and parts have even affected businesses here in Easton. Helen Maga, manager of Jennifer Gilmer Kitchen and Bath has been with the company for 15 years and says she’s never seen anything like it. When asked if they are experiencing any of the effects of shipping delays, she was emphatic, “We have a ton of issues securing what we need. I follow orders all day long, and nothing is coming in," she explained.
"Everything is stuck on shipping containers out at sea. The supply issues aren’t just with cars, but with appliances too. People are ordering but we can’t get anything in until January at the earliest. Some delays are going into the fall (October) of 2022,” she said flabbergasted.
Maga says dishwashers are the hottest commodity for their customers, but you can’t get one anywhere, including parts to fix broken ones. “They aren’t even giving us dates at this point– it’s bad. People call everyday asking when is it coming, but because of COVID there are shortages of workers, and on items like stainless steel and the chips that keep those appliances running.”
The store has three locations, one in Easton, Chevy Chase and Ashburn, Virginia and it’s the same problem. “There is nothing we can do. We feel bad about it, but customers want what they want. Our oversees reps are just as overwhelmed. If I could go over to Germany to the docks and get the items (for customers) I would, but the world is a different place than when this all started. It’s just chaos right now. It’s a matter of being patient. Things will eventually come in, we’ll all get through it.”
It’s not just home appliances that are being affected. These shortages, along with high demand have meant increased prices for consumers as well as businesses, some by significant amounts for food which has gone up consistently since 2019.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices have increased this year for basics such as bacon, up 3.5%, whole chicken. up 2.6%, with the largest jump for chicken legs at +5.6%. Large eggs are up 4.1%, but down from a high of nearly +28% a year ago. Grapes and strawberries are up quite a bit at +6.8 and 7.9% respectively. Coffee is also up 3.6%, down 4.9% since last year.
Gasoline saw its biggest jump in 2020 at +43.4% but this year it’s only up slightly by .8%. In a surprise, prices for alcoholic beverages which barely saw any increase in 2020 are only up 0.4% – that's down by 1.4% – a good indicator for the holiday season that’s just around the corner.
A lack of truck drivers who bring goods to stores is also a contributing factor in the slow down of merchandise deliveries, and climate change which has had major impacts on crop yields.
According to BLS, food prices are not expected to level off until later in 2022.
