DENTON — For change-makers in smaller communities, having support is vital.
At the third session of the Women to Watch Summer Speaker Series, PIVOT: Conversations to Spark Change, support and collaboration were a significant part of the hourlong discussion.
“Especially in a community this size, collaboration is so important,” said Amy Horne, executive director of CASA of Caroline. “If we’re each doing our own little fundraiser, it’s hard on the community because they can only get to so much, and it’s just more difficult. There’s strength in numbers, right?”
Horne, who talked about the benefits of being in a network with other local nonprofits, stepped into her role last year. CASA of Caroline, a nonprofit organization, was created to advocate for and help find homes for abused and neglected children caught in the court system, according to its website.
The event, held Thursday at the Wharves of Choptank Visitor and Heritage Center in Denton, included breakfast, a panel discussion and time at the end for networking. Along with Horne, Danielle Forrest, assistant branch manager at Shore United Bank in Denton; Doncella Wilson, co-founder and executive director of Minary’s Dream Alliance Inc.; and Kate Bleile, vice president of Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore, all spoke on the panel. Laura Reeder, assistant vice president and branch manager of Shore United Bank in Denton, moderated the discussion.
Forrest, who teaches classes on financial literacy, said that without collaboration and support from her community, she wouldn’t be able to teach her classes. She said her customers who come in and ask questions guide her teaching.
“And in each class that I teach, I learn something from my audience that I can pass on to the next class,” she said.
Wilson, whose nonprofit provides mentoring, tutoring, vocational training and college readiness to youth and families, called partnerships and collaboration “key.”
“It’s in the name of our organization,” she said.
For Wilson, the kids are what keep her inspired to drive change in her community. During the panel discussion, she mentioned taking a group of students to Washington, D.C.. to watch a WNBA game.
“The biggest inspiration is hearing the comments back from our students when they say they enjoyed the trip, they’ve never been to a game (or) they’re asking their parents, ‘When can we go back?’” Wilson said.
For Bliele, the comment, “I wish I had that as a student,” is the force that keeps her motivated to make change on the Eastern Shore.
Bliele said that volunteers and donors will often say this about Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore’s programming, which aims to prepare youth for success through lessons in financial literacy, work and career readiness and entrepreneurship.
“So I think that drives some of what we do,” Bliele said. “We don’t want to hear that. We want to hear, ‘I’m so glad I had that opportunity.””
Tammy Shay, an attendee of the panel discussion, called the event “fantastic.” She said creating a space for women to dream together is important.
“It’s always a good think when women get together,” she said.
Tracey Snyder, another attendee and executive director of the Caroline County Chamber of Commerce, was impressed with the format and appreciated hearing the panelists speak about change.
“Because that’s what we’re all here to do anyway,” she said. “Life is about change, isn’t it?”
While she wasn’t on the panel, Snyder’s comments, which were met with applause, closed out Thursday’s discussion.
“All of you have made a huge change,” Snyder told the panelists. “I’m not trying to get emotional but you’ve made a huge change and it’s incredible, not just on the Eastern Shore. Those kids, those people will leave this county and this area and go other places. Because of you, they will make a better world. So congratulations.”
