DENTON — A suspect was still at large Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, following a pursuit involving Delaware and Maryland police that began Friday, Aug. 25, near Marydel, Maryland.
On Friday, officers from the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office chased a wanted suspect through the northern part of the county before he escaped into a wooded area.
The office’s Criminal Investigation Division and several units were searching for Todd Randall Hockensmith, 36, of Felton Tuesday morning, according to Caroline County Sheriff Donnie Baker.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Caroline County sheriff’s deputies, the Maryland State Police and the Delaware State Police went to a property Friday in Marydel, Maryland, looking for Hockensmith.
At the property, Hockensmith was seen running to a car, which he used to flee the scene.
Police pursued the vehicle through the northern portion of Caroline County until the suspect drove the car off the roadway in the 16000 block of Lentz Road in Henderson, Maryland.
According to the police report, Hockensmith fled on foot and ran into a heavily wooded area. As other units arrived, a perimeter was set up and K-9 units were called to assist along with aviation units.
After about three hours of law enforcement officers’ searching the area, Hockensmith was unable to be located.
Investigators learned the vehicle Hockensmith was operating had been reported stolen, according to the police report.
“The vehicle was reported stolen to the Denton Police Department by Hertrich Chevrolet (in Denton), and we actually located another vehicle on the property that was stolen from them that they didn’t even know about,” Baker said.
On Monday, Aug. 21, Delaware State Police posted on its Facebook page a request for help from the public in locating Hockensmith, who “has three active felony warrants for his arrest for a host of offenses, including theft, burglary and a police pursuit.”
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded back to the Marydel property where the incident began. A second vehicle was located and recovered that also had been reported stolen through the Denton Police Department.
As a result of the on-scene investigation, deputies arrested a female associate of Hockensmith identified as Danyeal L. Shahan. Shahan is being charged with motor vehicle theft and related charges. Shahan was wanted through the state of Delaware. She is being held on bond at the Caroline County Detention Center, according to Baker.
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office has active warrants for Hockensmith “for the two motor vehicle thefts (of) two brand new cars from Hertrich Chevrolet here in Denton,” Baker said.
This is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at 410-479-2515.
