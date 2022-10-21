Svehla seeks seat on Talbot County School Board

EASTON — Todd Svehla is a husband, a father of two boys and local police officer who has lived on the Eastern Shore for the past 40 years. He is running for Talbot County School Board in District 4.
Svehla said he never imagined running for school board, but he believes changes need to be made. Active engagement on the school board would allow him to help make these necessary changes and ensure local children are safe and well educated, he said.
As a father, Svehla said he understands the safety concerns parents face when sending their children to school every day. With his law enforcement background, he said he has the expertise to analyze and formulate a plan to keep children safe at school. He added that he wants parents to have the reassurance that, in Talbot County, the highest measures of security and protocols are in place for all students and staff.
Svehla said it is important for all students to graduate with skills needed to secure a successful future career. He said the county’s low proficiency scores in English and math are a cause for concern and he will work with administration and teachers to develop a plan to ensure students improve those scores.
He said citizens have reached out to him to voice their concerns. One concern he said he has heard over and over is the inability to retain highly qualified teachers in Talbot County. He said he believes recruiting as well as maintaining highly qualified teachers is essential.
