EASTON — Whether a mural, temporary pop-up installation or downtown improvements like creative lightpole banners, public art improves spaces and highlights the work of Maryland artists in our communities. It’s not too late to develop a grant application for the Public Art Across Maryland (PAAM) April 14 deadline. With increased funding, this is the year to apply.
Talbot Arts, the arts council for Talbot County, is hosting an information session Tuesday, March 7, at 5:30 p.m. at the Eastern Shore Conservancy Center to help local organizations, municipalities and in-state artists access funds available through the Maryland State Arts Council’s Public Art Across Maryland (PAAM) program. The program promotes and supports the inclusion of art in the everyday experience of Marylanders.
The PAAM new artworks grants support public art of any kind, in any media, indoors or outdoors, temporary or permanent, free and accessible, that engages the community who will experience the work. Funds up to $10,000 are available for planning and up to $50,000 for implementation grants.
Conservation grants are available to organizations to support the conservation and preservation of existing public artworks in Maryland. Funds up to $10,000 are available to support conservation planning efforts, including collection inventory, conservation assessment and planning processes. Funds up to $50,000 are available to help with conservation implementation and relocation of artworks within the state.
Talbot Arts and the Maryland State Arts Council are actively promoting these opportunities. Talbot Arts encourages our local arts community to participate by providing a free information session to learn more, ask questions, and receive personalized assistance completing the grant application. Space is limited; to reserve your seat, email jlevy@talbotarts.org.
The deadline for applying is April 14. For more information about the Public Art Across Maryland program, visit the Maryland State Arts Council website, msac.org/programs/public-art.
