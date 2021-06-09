EASTON — The Talbot County Retired School Personnel Association awarded summer scholarships to two 6th-grade students on June 8, one from Easton Middle and the other from St. Michaels Middle-High.
TCRSPA’s Martha Greene scholarship is awarded annually to students selected by guidance counselors. This year, the award went to Messiah Joseph at Easton Middle and Nathan Cottle at St. Michaels Middle-High. Both students will be getting summer pool passes in their respective towns.
The scholarship program, which launched in 2008, is modeled off the charity of Martha Ray Greene, who taught in Talbot County for 44 years, starting in a one-room segregated schoolhouse in Unionville. Greene would help pay for her students to enjoy summer activities.
Eileen Kuehn, the chair of TCRSPA’s scholarship committee, said her organization is dedicated to ensuring all children can enjoy their summer vacation. Kuehn also wants to keep the spirit of Greene alive.
“This is a living legacy for Martha,” she said, “to commemorate the good work she did for her community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.