The Talbot County School Board at the meeting Wednesday evening

The Talbot County Board of Education meets Wednesday evening.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — The Talbot County Board of Education met Wednesday evening for their monthly meeting. One of the exciting topics of discussion was the approval to purchase new school buses. School buses must be purchased as soon as possible, as they take several months for delivery and the goal would be for the buses to be available by August 2023 before the start of school.


