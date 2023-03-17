EASTON — The Talbot County Board of Education approved the school district’s 2023-2024 calendar Wednesday evening, though some opposed the calendar draft.
The third draft of the school district’s calendar was approved by four board members, with two voting against it and one member abstaining.
Prior to the vote, Helga Einhorn, Talbot County Public Schools’ assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, presented results from a recent community feedback survey. Of the parents, staff members, students and community members who responded, about 55% approved of the proposed calendar.
Einhorn noted that many who voted in favor of the calendar appreciated the longer spring break, which is scheduled for Monday, March 25 through Monday, April 1.
Several comments suggested a staggered start for the school district’s pre-K program, and others suggested moving proposed half days — five of which are on Wednesdays, with two serving as parent-teacher conference days — to Fridays on the calendar.
Another comment of interest to Einhorn noted that an earlier draft of the school year’s calendar had the second quarter ending on a Wednesday, making the beginning of the third quarter on a Thursday, which didn’t seem to make a lot of sense, she said.
The final draft of the calendar moved the end of the second quarter to Thursday, Jan. 11, with no school for students the following day for teacher inservice and grading.
Board President Emily Jackson asked if those who requested half days be moved to Fridays instead of Wednesdays were teachers or parents.
Einhorn said that the school district’s data show that attendance for students and staff decreases when half days are on Fridays.
“So in order to ensure that we are being mindful of the importance of school attendance for students and staff, the Wednesdays were an option that we’ve seen other districts use, and they have shared with us that that has not adversely impacted the attendance,” she said.
Jackson agreed that attendance was important, but expressed worries about childcare and struggling parents having trouble taking a half day off on a Friday versus a Wednesday.
“I just want to be cognizant of what we are asking of our parents in order to accomplish the goals that we’re trying to for our staff and our school community,” she said. “I think I’m kind of split there; as a parent, I would say it is much more convenient to have that on a Friday, and so I would suggest making that change.”
Additional discussion ensued on requests for staggered starts for pre-K.
District 3 Board member Amy Dodson chimed in on moving half days to Fridays, saying that as a working parent who takes business trips, she’s always home on Fridays.
District 5 Board member Susan Delean-Botkin emphasized consideration of the data showing fewer absences on Wednesday half days, asking what would be the best for the students.
Jackson asked about splitting the difference with the half day Wednesdays, saying that in the spirit of compromise, it seemed to make sense.
District 6 Board member Mary Wheeler said that if the Board brought the calendar back for more deliberations, there would likely be even more changes.
“I think that a lot of work and time and effort and getting feedback has gone into this calendar, and I would tend to just say that it’s a good job and move it on,” she said, seconding a motion to approve the calendar.
Delean-Botkin, Wheeler, District 1 Board member Jymil Thompson and District 7 Board member Deborah Bridges voted to approve the calendar.
Jackson and Dodson voted against the calendar, and Board vice president and District 2 member Candace Henry abstained from voting.
Key dates to know for the 2023-24 school year include:
- Aug. 28: First day of school for all students
- Sept. 4: Schools closed for Labor Day
- Nov. 22 to Nov. 24: Thanksgiving break
- Dec. 22 to Dec. 31: Winter break
- Jan. 1: New Year’s holiday, schools closed
- March 25 to April 1: Spring break
- April 23: Elections, school closed
- June 12: Last day of school for students
