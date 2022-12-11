EASTON — The four newest elected Talbot County Board of Education members were sworn in to their positions during a ceremony at the Talbot County Education Center Thursday.
Kathi Dulin Duvall, clerk of the circuit court for Talbot County, administered the oath of office to four members of the Board with family members and district leaders also in attendance.
Incumbent Board Member Emily Jackson, who’s beginning her second term, won reelection to the District 4 seat. First-time board members Jymil Thompson of District 1, Amy Dodson of District 3 and Deborah Bridges of District 7 will also serve four-year terms through 2026.
Thompson comes to the board with 16 years of experience in K-12 education. He currently serves as the Head of Schools of Polaris Village Academy and the Director of Programs at the John and Janice Wyatt Foundation. Dr. Thompson previously served as Principal of Maces Lane Middle School in Cambridge, as an Assistant Principal of the freshman academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and as Director of Special Education & Student Support Services for a charter school network serving four schools in Washington, D.C. and Maryland.
Committed to education and services for students with disabilities, he founded a tutoring and diagnostic company to address compensatory education needs in Washington, D.C. and Maryland.
Thompson received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Pennsylvania State University, a Master of Arts Degree in Teaching from Trinity University, a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies in Educational Administration and Policy from Howard University, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Indiana Wesleyan University.
Dodson, originally from North Carolina, has lived in Maryland since 1998. Her husband, Scott Dodson, is a native of the Eastern Shore and a 24-year teaching veteran. They have resided in Easton since 2013 and have three sons who are enrolled in Talbot County Public Schools.
Dodson has a Bachelor of Science in Business from Chowan University in North Carolina. She works as a National Sales Director within the safety industry, with advanced knowledge of confined space air quality and associated contaminates.
Dodson’s youngest son has Down Syndrome, and she has been involved in Down Syndrome advocacy since his birth. She is passionate about success for all students.
Having grown up in an Air Force family, Mrs. Deborah Bridges moved to Talbot County with her family in the 1970s. A graduate of St. Michaels High School, she is actively involved in the local community. She owned and operated Swan Cove Flowers for more than 38 years before recently selling the business. Mrs. Bridges has taught floral design at Chesapeake College, and worked as a bookkeeper for several local businesses. She is the President of Holly Lake Enterprises, Inc., and the Garden Center Manager of Bridges Land Management, Inc.
TCPS Superintendent Sharon Pepukayi expressed excitment about the 2022-2026 Board of Education members in a statement.
“I am looking forward to working with our newest members and continuing to work with Mrs. Jackson,” she said. “Their time, treasures, and talent will be a value added to the district.”
The next Board of Education meeting will be held on Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. in the Talbot County Education Center.
