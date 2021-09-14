EASTON — The Talbot County Council voted 3-2 to move the Talbot Boys Confederate statue from the courthouse lawn in Easton to a Civil War battlefield site in Virginia.

Council members Corey Pack, Frank Divilio and Pete Lesher voted to move the controversial statue which has sat on the Talbot County Courthouse lawn since 1916.

The county had faced a federal lawsuit over the statue and its location on public property. The county had faced protests and rallies for the Talbot Boy's removal.

The statue will be relocated to Harrisonburg, Virginia under the plan approved Tuesday night. Check back for more coverage at StarDem.com.

