Sorry, an error occurred.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest headlines delivered to your inbox in a Morning Edition at 7 a.m. and an Afternoon Update at 3:30 p.m.
Notifications that Special Sections have been uploaded to StarDem.com
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The Talbot Boys statue on the lawn of the county courthouse in Easton. Confederate States of America, CSA, is on the statue’s belt buckle.
The Talbot Boys statue in Easton.
EASTON — The Talbot County Council voted 3-2 to move the Talbot Boys Confederate statue from the courthouse lawn in Easton to a Civil War battlefield site in Virginia.
Council members Corey Pack, Frank Divilio and Pete Lesher voted to move the controversial statue which has sat on the Talbot County Courthouse lawn since 1916.
The county had faced a federal lawsuit over the statue and its location on public property. The county had faced protests and rallies for the Talbot Boy's removal.
The statue will be relocated to Harrisonburg, Virginia under the plan approved Tuesday night. Check back for more coverage at StarDem.com.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.