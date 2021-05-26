EASTON — The Talbot County Council approved a new $112.8 million budget and instituted pension reforms aimed at better retaining deputies at the Sheriff’s Office during a virtual meeting on Tuesday, May 25.
Still, the Talbot Boys Confederate memorial took center stage during the council meeting’s public comment period.
Several residents continue to press the council to remove the Confederate statue from the county courthouse.
Keith Watts asked the council if the county was hiring outside counsel and whether meditation was being explored in response to a federal lawsuit filed by the NAACP and American Civil Liberties Union to get the statue removed from the courthouse lawn. Council President Chuck Callahan referred to Watts to the county attorney.
The continued Talbot Boys push prompted Councilman Corey Pack to say the issue remains a defining moment for the current council as well as for the county.
“This council has done some very good things,” said Pack referring to the hiring of minorities to lead county departments and the recognition of Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31.
Pack also applauded the council’s support for the Fredrick Douglass Park on the Tuckahoe.
But Pack said those and other efforts will be overshadowed if the Talbot Boys statue remains on the courthouse lawn.
“It will all be for naught if we don’t remove that statue,” said Pack who favors the moving the Confederate statue from the courthouse grounds.
Last year, Pack and Council President Pete Lesher voted in favor of removing the Confederate memorial (which was erected in 1916) but the council’s three other members opposed the removal.
Pack has raised concerns about the Talbot Boys issue hurting local tourism and economic development.
The federal lawsuit contends the Talbot Boys is a symbol of slavery and white supremacy and its location on the courthouse lawn violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.
The council approved a new budget after a 3-2 vote on whether to increase funding for Talbot County Public Schools. Councilman Frank Divilio joined Pack and Lesher in voting for the education supplement which included money for all-day pre-kindergarten and a nursing program. Callahan and Councilwoman Laura Price opposed the increase. Price was displeased by the last-minute spending increase.
The approved supplemental includes $215,832 for pre-K teacher salaries that were previously funded via a grant and $65,214 to hire a teacher for a new certified nursing assistants program, according to county Finance Director Angela Lane.
Lane said the added education spending will increase the real property tax rate by $0.0036. “This rate increase added $280,569 to the county’s revenues – all of which was added to the operating appropriation for the Talbot County Board of Education,” Lane said. The county’s previous budget totaled $96.55 million.
Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble welcomed the pension changes which council members hope will help the county recruit and retain law enforcement officers. Police departments across the Shore and the country are struggling to hire and keep officers.
