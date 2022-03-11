EASTON — After over a year of contentious and divisive debates among locals, the controversial Talbot Boys Confederate monument will be removed from the courthouse lawn on Monday, March 14.
Crews will begin preparing the Talbot County Courthouse green on Sunday ahead of the monument's removal on Monday, according to a press release from Talbot County Manager Clay Stamp. The removal process is expected to take one day, but additional work days may be needed to ensure the monument's safety.
To ensure the safety of the public and accommodate work equipment, the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the Easton Police Department, will limit access to the courthouse green and restrict some parking until the work is completed, Stamp said.
The statue will be relocated to the Cross Keys Battlefield in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and will be under the custody, care and control of Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation.
The monument's new location is in accordance with Talbot County Council member Frank Divilio's administrative resolution to relocate the statue to the battlefield, which passed on Sept. 14 with a vote of 3-2.
Funds to relocate the statue were raised by the Move the Monument Coalition, a nonpartisan group dedicated to removing the Confederate symbol from the courthouse lawn. The coalition raised over $80,000 for the monument's relocation.
"We commend our many supporters as well as the county council for seeing that this symbol of the Jim Crow-era no longer sits on the site where justice for all is supposed to reign," the coalition wrote in a press release Friday afternoon.
The coalition also expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed and said that they will "continue to embrace our hope for equity and peace among all residents."
Following the passage of Divilio's administrative resolution in September, individual citizens and representatives of the Preserve Talbot History group petitioned to stop the relocation. The petition was denied.
The County Council also considered two additional locations in Maryland for the monument to be relocated to, but failed to pass motions in support of them.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.