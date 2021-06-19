EASTON — Hundreds of local residents and social justice supporters gathered for a Juneteenth march on Saturday, June 19, rallying for removal of the Talbot Boys Confederate monument from the courthouse lawn.
With many wearing yellow shirts, protesters marched from Marlboro Avenue down North Washington Street, where they then rallied in front of the Talbot County Courthouse. Along the way, protesters amped each other up for the rally on the courthouse lawn by waving signs and shouting chants of ‘Black lives matter,’ ‘no justice, no peace,’ ‘we are not going away,’ ‘vote them out’ and ‘take it down.’
The march and rally, sponsored by the Move the Monument Coalition, took place on the first Juneteenth recognized as a federal holiday, a date organizers chose specifically for its historical significance, according to spokesperson Ridgely Ochs, who estimated more than 400 people attended the rally.
Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday after President Joe Biden signed legislation Thursday, June 18, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. It marks the day in 1865 when all enslaved people in Texas learned of the Emancipation Proclamation.
The holiday is about celebrating freedom and self-liberation for African Americans in the United States, said Amber Taylor, digital communications strategist for the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland. At the same time, the day can be celebrated by rallying for the removal of the Confederate monument.
“I think that Black people’s history has always had that duality in it — it’s always had that fight and celebration in it,” Taylor said. “So this to me, this is consistent with what Black people have always done in this country; we’ve celebrated when we can, we’ve also fought for more change.”
The ACLU and NAACP have filed a federal lawsuit against Talbot County seeking the Talbot Boys removal from the courthouse lawn. The statue was erected in 1916 and honors local residents who fought for the Confederacy during the U.S. Civil War.
The rally featured a lineup of speakers and performers, all pushing for unity and change within the community. Featured speakers included Sheree Sample-Hughes, Speaker Pro Tempore of the Maryland House of Delegates; Megan Cook, Easton Town Council president; Carl Snowden, civil rights activist; Devon Beck, rapper and motivational speaker; Bishop Peggy Johnson, Resident Bishop of the Philadelphia Area of The United Methodist Church; The Very Rev. Gregory Powell, dean of Trinity Cathedral Easton; and Richard Potter, president of the Talbot County NAACP.
Devon Beck addressed rally attendees and the opposition in Talbot County in his speech, saying that the statue should not be a representation of what the county stands for.
“This is deeper than preserving history,” Beck said. “This statue is a wound that will never heal.”
Tyler Redman, a 2021 graduate of Easton High School and former president of the Brothers Entering Success Together (BEST) club, spoke out on the Talbot County Council’s decision to keep the statue.
“Certain members of our (county) council said they were not going to remove the statue because it would be disrespectful to the relatives to those depicted on the statue, but I say, what about us?” Redman said. “What about the relatives of those who suffered for generation upon generation in bondage in the most deplorable conditions for hundreds of years — was that not also disrespectful?”
Other protesters also carried signs saying ‘Vote Out Price, Callahan and Divilio’ in criticism of those three county council members, Chuck Callahan, Frank Divilio and Laura E. Price, who voted to keep the statue in August 2020. Council members Pete Lesher, a Democrat, and Corey Pack, a Republican, voted to remove the statue.
For Kimberlee Rambo, who grew up in Hurlock, getting involved in the activism surrounding the removal of the Talbot Boys statue started during the thick of the pandemic. Despite being a lifelong resident of a nearby town, Rambo wasn’t fully aware of what was happening in Talbot County.
“I grew up very blind to a lot of this stuff because my family didn’t have much interest in these things, I guess, remained ignorant to it,” she said. “I guess around March or so, I guess I got like a wakeup call … I just remember sitting by my TV like almost every single day just angry, like trying to figure out what to do and how I could people.”
Hurlock resident Zeke Sands, who came to the rally with Rambo, didn’t grow up in Talbot County or Maryland. Even without being an Eastern Shore native, he’s begun to understand the issues surrounding the Talbot Boys statue.
“There’s no reason to celebrate this anymore, like I understand that there are people from this town that have ancestors who did that, but they need to admit that what this was was wrong,” Sands said.
A few Talbot County residents with differing opinions made their way into the rally as well. Those on the other side of the issue argue that removing the Confederate monument is erasing history, and that it needs to remain in its current spot to preserve Talbot County history.
While attendees were walking up North Washington Street, a male observer in a truck yelled “all lives matter” at the crowd. Those shouts prompted Beth Hansen, former curator of the Historical Society of Talbot County, to stop and show the man her sign and discuss the county’s Civil War history with him.
For Jonathan Potter of Talbot County, coming to the rally in opposition to the crowd was about defending his family and his heritage. Standing next to the Talbot Boys statue, Potter wore a mock Confederate uniform and held a flag of only the red and white Crossland arms of the Maryland flag — the colors and design that Maryland-born Confederate soldiers used during the war to identify their place of birth. Several protesters tried to cover up his uniform and the statue with their signs.
“Democracy has spoken more than once, it’s still here,” Jonathan Potter said on the Talbot Boys statue. “People want it here.”
Anne Farris Rosen, a lecturer for a course on news coverage of racial issues at the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism, mentioned observing a latency in the country over the last several decades in thinking about racial issues and giving adequate education on them.
Rosen, who has a weekend house on Tilghman Island, also acknowledged that the Talbot Boys issue is a divisive and confrontational one in the county. However, she also saw the glimmer of hope for change from the rally attendees.
“To see this many people show up for a cause of justice, I think it’s overdue, way overdue,” she said.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
