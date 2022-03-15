Heavy duty nylon webbing was wrapped around the Talbot Boy statue to lift it off its pedestal. There were about 10 workers brought in to make the move safe. The massive granite block with names inscribed on it was also removed. There was an active police perimeter to keep the 40 or so spectators from coming on the courthouse grounds. Some were happy to see the statue go and others felt like cancel culture was erasing history.
The heavy granite base of the Talbot Boys statue is inscribed with the names of Talbot County’s Confederate soldiers who died in the Civil War. The base was hoisted on a flatbed trailer.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Heavy duty nylon webbing was wrapped around the Talbot Boy statue to lift it off its pedestal. There were about 10 workers brought in to make the move safe. The massive granite block with names inscribed on it was also removed. There was an active police perimeter to keep the 40 or so spectators from coming on the courthouse grounds. Some were happy to see the statue go and others felt like cancel culture was erasing history.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
A sturdy blue lift was brought in to dismantle the the Talbot Boys statue and its stone base. The copper statue was put in a custom made box and wrapped in pink insulation fiber.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
A pneumatic lift was brought in to hoist the Talbot Boys statue from its pedestal in front of the Talbot County Courthouse in downtown Easton.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
The granite base of the Talbot Boys is loaded on to a flat bed truck that backed up onto the courthouse.
EASTON — After years of heated debates, the contentious Talbot Boys Confederate monument was removed from the county courthouse grounds in front of a small crowd Monday morning.
The monument, which was erected on the Talbot County Courthouse lawn in 1916, was removed by Washington-based contractor Stratified Inc. Following removal, the monument will be transported to its new location: the Cross Keys Battlefield, a private park near Harrisonburg, Virginia. Once there, the monument will be under the care, custody and control of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation.
Stratified’s crew took care to remove the statue from the lawn, gently maneuvering the heavy monument off of the base using a crane before lowering it into a box for transportation.
The removal of the controversial statue garnered positive reactions from some, especially those who fought hard to see the monument come down.
“We are so happy to finally see this day finally come,” said Kisha Petticolas, a Talbot County public defender. “There’s been an army of people who have been working for years to make this happen.”
Petticolas added that she was happy for her Black clients who no longer have to walk past the statue, a “symbol of hatred and oppression,” on their way into the courthouse.
“I think the statue’s time has come,” said local author Joe Kopper. “With all the divisiveness we have had in the country and here in Talbot County — it’s going down everywhere else. So why not here?”
However, not all local residents were happy with the removal.
“It is an absolute travesty that we are moving a piece of town and county history out of the county and out of the state,” said Easton resident Michelle Ewing. “Whether it’s offensive or not, it’s still our history. We should have worked harder to keep it in the county.”
The Talbot Bays statue is thought to have been the last Confederate monument on a courthouse lawn in Maryland. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, about 700 Confederate statues are still positioned near government buildings and in other public places throughout the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.