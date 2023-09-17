EASTON — Talbot County and two Caroline County towns received over $1.6 million in Community Development Block Grant funding to support infrastructure and community facilities.
The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced the federal grant awards on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Talbot County received $465,000 through the CDBG program to support the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
According to St. Vincent de Paul President Alex Handy, use of the funding will be threefold: upgrading the facility’s existing food pantry, expanding the thrift store and expanding the financial assistance area.
An addition will be constructed on the existing facility, significantly expanding its capacity for food distribution and services for low- to moderate-income households, according to Department of Housing and Community Development.
The need for funding comes from anticipation for future demand, Handy said, adding that the number of residents the organization serves is only going to rise.
Specifics of the food pantry expansion include modifying the way residents pick up food to ease traffic flow and creating a larger area to package and process food.
Handy said usage of the food pantry is up 30% compared to the first six months of last year. The pantry feeds more than 1,300 people a month — over half of whom have children. About 15% of residents utilizing the pantry are seniors.
St. Vincent de Paul plans to expand the retail area of its facility to increase storage space for donations, and in turn, increase revenue. Dressing rooms and additional bathrooms are planned.
Private meeting spaces for volunteers to meet with residents seeking financial assistance and an expanded administrative area also are planned.
“It’s just grown amazingly,” Handy said of the organization’s progress and increased services since he joined 20 years ago.
“(And) God bless all the volunteers — they’re terrific people, and nobody is paid,” he added.
Talbot County Council President Chuck Callahan said the council was appreciative of the CDBG funds.
“These grant funds will allow the Society of St. Vincent de Paul to serve more members of our community in their time of need and have a significant impact in their quality of life,” he said in a statement. “We are grateful to the state for the funds and particularly to the all-volunteer staff of the Society for the incredible work they do in our community.”
Handy said the organization is seeking additional Department of Housing and Community Development funding to handle increased costs from inflation and to meet environmental requirements.
St. Vincent de Paul’s food pantry is open on Tuesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
In Caroline County, the towns of Federalsburg and Henderson received funding for infrastructure projects.
Federalsburg received $700,000 for the engineering and design for replacement of three sewer pump stations, which are over 50 years old and in a state of disrepair. The breakdowns from the older pump stations result in overflows into Marshyhope Creek and the Marina Park.
The project cost is listed as just over $4.2 million, according to Department of Housing and Community Development.
Henderson received $450,000 for road improvements and storm management upgrades to Cook, Mill and Bell streets. The current roadways are unsafe with poor surfaces and inadequate drainage, and the water runoff impacts properties and businesses.
The substantial CDBG award almost completely funds the $456,000 project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.