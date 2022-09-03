EASTON — On Aug. 27, about 100 people gathered in the historic Avalon Theater to celebrate venerable businesses that have been in the community for decades. It was called the Talbot Chamber’s Member Milestone Anniversary Celebration.
Del. John Mautz R-37B and Sen. Addie Eckardt were there chatting and doing photo ops with a marathon of ribbon cuttings. Amy Kreiner, president and CEO of the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce, was organizing.
The businesses were celebrated by the amount of time they have been in the community.
Talbot Mentors and Mid-Shore Board of Realtors celebrated 25 years. Habitat for Humanity and Choices Pregnancy Center celebrated 30 years. Channel Marker and Oxford Community Center celebrated 40 years. Environmental Concern, BSC Group LLC. And Qlarant celebrated 50 years.
The Tidewater Times celebrated 70 years. Admiral Cleaners and Talbot Humane Society celebrated 90 years. And the longest serving are C. Albert Matthews and The Avalon Theater at 100 years.
Habitat for Humanity deserved to be celebrated, but could not attend. Another missing business was Admiral Cleaners.
Each group had their own ribbon with their year written on it. There were lots of yummy treats including brie, meatballs from the Spaghetti House, shrimp and desserts provided by APG Media of Chesapeake.
After each ribbon snip all the attendees saluted their fellows with a cheer and a clap.
