Children's Advocacy Center

Back Row: Justin Reibly (EPD), Milton Orellana (EPD), Norman Sova (EPD), Joseph Coale (TCSAO), Eric Mingos (MSP), Steve Hall (TCSO), Sam Faggert (TCSO). Front Row: Christine Abbatiello (CAC), Ellen Grunden (TCSAO), Dale Jafari (CAC Medical Director), Rebecca Hutchison (Mental Health), Kristyn Wheeler (TCDSS), Marcia Shapiro (UMMS), Marlene Gieraltowski (TCSO), Karen Greene (TCSAO), Lauren Krasko (CAC). Center Front: Ziva, therapy dog in training. Not Pictured: Linda Persaud (CAC), Justin Aita (TCSO), Heather Hanson (EPD), Erika Fenske (TCDSS), Karen Denny (UMMS), Leslie Collier (UMMS), Chelsea Endzel (TCSAO).

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Talbot County Children’s Advocacy Center has been awarded reaccreditation by National Children’s Alliance following an extensive application and site review process. As the accrediting agency for Children’s Advocacy Centers across the country, National Children’s Alliance awards various levels of accreditation and membership to centers responding to allegations of child abuse in ways that are effective and efficient and put the needs of child victims of abuse first. Accreditation is the highest level of membership with National Children’s Alliance and denotes excellence in service provision.

