EASTON — The Talbot County Department of Corrections joined the Talbot County Council to announce the 2022 Employee of the Year during the May 9 Council meeting.
Cpl. Andrew J. Minner was recognized as the Talbot County Department of Corrections 2022 Employee of the Year. Minner has served with the department since May 2017. During this time, he has taken full advantage of every training opportunity provided.
“Talbot County is extremely fortunate to have such a sincere and dedicated officer on staff,” said Terry Kokolis, director for Department of Corrections. “Cpl. Minner always represents himself in a professional manner that not only speaks well of him but also reflects in a positive light the staff of the department.”
During the first outbreak of the COVID pandemic, Minner volunteered to assume all quartermaster responsibilities associated with coordinating the ordering and distribution of supplies and products for inmates and facility staff to keep the facility operating and safe.
Additionally, he assumed responsibility for processing all inmate commissary orders, ensuring that items were accounted for and delivered in a timely manner. Throughout the pandemic, he remained positive, arriving for work on time and completing all security duties assigned to him.
In addition to serving above and beyond, he has completed specialized trainings offered through the department, including both firearms and high security inmate transports, Kokolis said.
“Cpl. Minner responds to emergency calls during the course of the routine day without hesitation,” Kokolis added. “He never complains or backs away from an assignment. Rather, he presents a friendly and professional disposition not only appreciated by supervisors, but other officers as well who enjoy working with him.”
In addition to the Certificate of Recognition from the Talbot County Council, Minner will join other Employees of the Year at the annual Maryland Correctional Administrators Association Conference. During the 46th MCAA Annual Awards Banquet, he will be joined by FY21 Employee of the Year Sgt. Pierre Tue and receive additional recognition.
National Correctional Officers and Employees Week
Known as National Correctional Officers and Employees Week, the first week of May each year is designated to honor the work and sacrifices of America’s correctional officers and employees.
During National Correctional Officers and Employees Week, the American Correctional Association proudly calls upon all Americans to join in honoring the professionalism and work of correctional employees around the country.
Employees of the Department of Corrections attended the May 9 Council meeting to receive an official proclamation to echo this message. Council President Chuck Callahan thanked the staff for attending, so the entire council could offer their thanks and praise for the staff’s important work.
“The professionalism, dedication, and courage routinely exhibited by these employees in their duties deserves the utmost respect and thanks,” Callahan said.
In addition to the recognition during the Council Meeting, Talbot County Department of Corrections will have daily events to celebrate its staff, including meals for all shifts throughout the week.
