EASTON — The Talbot County Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the repeal of a 2020 administrative resolution enforcing COVID-19 rules and regulations.
In a 3-2 vote at its Aug. 25, 2020 meeting, the previous county council adopted the administrative resolution, which set enforcement rules and regulations to limit the spread of COVID through the use of face coverings and businesses’ compliance with health and safety requirements. The now-repealed resolution also set fines for violators.
The authority for the resolution came through an executive order passed by former Gov. Larry Hogan. The order was last amended in May 2021, said County Attorney Patrick Thomas, and was ultimately rescinded. Because of that, there’s no point for the county to have that resolution, he said.
Council member Dave Stepp described the repeal of the enforcement regulations as “a matter of good legislative hygiene,” adding that he didn’t want business owners in the county to feel threatened by the old enforcement.
“This was an utterly feckless piece of legislation that was intended to do just as little as possible, and it lived down to that purpose,” said Pete Lesher, the council’s vice president. “It’s time for this to go; good riddance.”
The council unanimously passed the resolution, which went into effect immediately after adoption.
