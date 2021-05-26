EASTON — The Talbot County Council will return to in-person meetings starting next month.
The council approved a measure to return in-person meetings during its meeting on Tuesday, May 26.
The five-member council has been meeting virtually during much of the coronavirus pandemic. The county council also went virtual after protesters disrupted some hearings last year after the panel’s 3-2 not to remove the Talbot Boys Confederate statue from the county courthouse lawn.
County Manager Clay Stamp said county staff recommended the council return to in-person meetings starting June 8.
Stamp said staff conferred with County Health Officer Dr. Maria Maguire on the move.
The five councillors agreed to start meeting again in person.
“I’m excited to be all back together,” said Council President Chuck Callahan.
Council Vice President Pete Lesher said getting back to in-person meetings will help with transparency and public confidence.
“I think this makes it easier for everyone and particularly for our public to be able to see what we are doing,” Lesher said during the virtual meeting.
Stamp said county staff will publish details on the return to in-person meetings in the coming days
