Talbot County 4-H Skipjacks Club members hold socks purchased for the Casey Family Sock Drive. From left to right on the ground: Josie Shaw, Kylie Chadwick, Mckenna Brach, Mikayla Clark, Madi Fisher. From left to right on the couch: Pippa Milhollan, Brian Milhollan, Jack Townsend, Ashton Milhollan, Jack Chapple, Sara Chapple. Missing from this picture are 4-H Skipjacks EJ Milhollan, Kate Chapple, Sammy Townsend and James Shaw.
The Talbot County 4-H Skipjacks Club recently held a sock drive for the Casey Family Sock Drive. They were able to collect more than 50 pairs of socks, which will be donated to local homeless shelters in Talbot and Caroline counties.
Service learning is very important to the Talbot County 4-H Skipjacks. They attempt to complete a service learning project every month, and they are also helping out with the local Toys for Tots campaign during the holiday season.
Talbot County 4-H empowers young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. Those with children who are interested in joining a chapter in Talbot County 4-H can call 410-822-1244, email Tom Hutson at thutson@umd.edu, or see the flyer online at extension.umd.edu/talbot-county. Adults are welcome to become 4-H volunteers. Volunteers share their skills by helping with 4-H projects and programs or starting 4-H clubs that create new opportunities for youth.
