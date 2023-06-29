BOZMAN — Author and Bozman resident Amy Schisler was watching a cooking competition show with her husband when she got the idea for her latest book.
“I never know where the inspiration is going to come from,” Schisler said. “Just since COVID, my family has gotten really into a lot of the cooking competitions. My husband and I were watching ‘Next Level Chef’ one evening and all the sudden I thought, ‘I can work with this.’”
The book, “Seeking Sugar and Spice,” is set to release Saturday as the second book in Schisler’s trilogy series, Chincoteague Sunsets. The cozy mystery tells the story of a “Gordon Ramsay-type character” who travels to Chincoteague Island to film a cooking show pilot where the island’s chefs compete against each other. As the local chefs are sequestered for the competition, their restaurants are vandalized and it’s unclear who is to blame.
Because many of the characters in this story are sequestered for the cooking show, Schisler had to get creative when it came to depicting island life.
“One of the things people really like about my Chincoteague books is that I portray life on the island and everything that’s going on,” she said. “So it was a little bit of a challenge to figure out how to keep the interest up about the island and satisfy people who read the books because of the island.”
When it came to researching for the book, Schisler spent a lot of time watching cooking competition shows. Some of her favorites are “Next Level Chef,” the “The Great British Baking Show” and “MasterChef.”
Schisler also spent time digging through the internet in search of interviews given by cooking show contestants. She said this was difficult because contestants are generally not supposed to talk about their experiences on these shows.
“One thing I learned from this was that they do a psychological analysis on all of the competitors before they’re allowed to be on the show,” she said. “And so I mentioned that in the beginning of the book.”
Originally from Southern Maryland, Schisler has lived in Bozman for a little over 22 years. She’s been a full-time author for 15 of those years. Before that, she was a reference librarian.
“I got tired of shelving other people’s books,” Schisler said. “But then also, with the rise of self-publishing, I was reading books that I would finish and I would turn to my husband and say, ‘I can do better than this.’”
Now, with more than a decade in the business, Schisler has written almost 20 books and has plans to write more.
“I’m always working on something,” she said.
In the fall, Schisler will release her first nonfiction book, “Clothed with Strength and Dignity,” a Bible study that includes a book, workbook and accompanying video series. Schisler has been working on the project for three years.
And while she has yet to write the next and final book in the Chincoteague Sunsets trilogy, Schisler already has a plan for what it will be about. Her hint for fans: The story will fast forward five years.
“The ones who have been reading these books all along,” Schisler said. “I think they’ll know what that’s going to be about.”
“Seeking Sugar and Spice” will be available in stores and online Saturday. The book’s official launch will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 8, at Sundial Books in Chincoteague.
