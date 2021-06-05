EASTON — The Talbot County Board of Education approved the school district’s operating budget for the 2021-2022 school year on Wednesday after making additional cuts.
The board’s new approved budget for Talbot County Public Schools for the next school year is $60.37 million, a decrease of nearly $1.2 million from their amended March 31 budget request. Now that it’s been approved by Board of Education members, it will go to the Talbot County Council for final approval.
Cuts were made based on the school system’s basic needs and the priorities outlined by parents in the annual budget survey. Main priorities for parents in the district included maintaining smaller class sizes, having competitive pay for staff members, increasing security in schools, social emotional learning and updates to curriculum and technology.
Over $595,000 of the budget cuts approved Wednesday were costs shifted to grants, while the rest of the cuts were cost reductions and purchases prepaid in fiscal year 2021, according to Sarah Jones, chief financial officer for Talbot County Public Schools.
Grant-funded items in the 2021-2022 budget include some staff positions, transportation costs and salaries for summer 2022, auditing and legal costs, and some cleaning supplies.
Although using grant funding is not a sustainable way to fund these budget items long-term, the money will get the school district through this fiscal year, Jones said.
Other items in the budget were completely eliminated.
The Board of Education recommended and approved a 10 percent cut to every school’s budget, which would include a decrease in money for supplies such as pencils and crayons.
One new special education position and one new EL position, which supports instruction for students that are English Language Learners, were also cut from the budget.
Additionally, high schools will not be receiving money for new sports uniforms. Due to COVID concerns, funding for the fifth-grade field trips to Echo Hill was also cut.
The Board chose to stay away from touching teachers’ salaries to stay competitive with other counties on the Eastern Shore, Dr. Griffith said, as both Queen Anne’s and Caroline counties offer more money towards salaries.
“We value our staff the most,” Superintendent Dr. Kelly Griffith said. “If you look at any school budget, it’s basically about 80 percent people. We value our people that work with our children.”
To balance parts of the 2021-2022 budget, the Board of Education is using $360,000 of their unspent funds and savings from the FY21 budget, according to Jones.
The originally requested budget for the upcoming school year was over $63 million when it was unveiled earlier this year. The March 31 budget revision included cuts to early childhood coaches, literacy coaches, custodian positions, a special education teacher and an EL teacher, totaling a decrease of $2 million, Griffith said.
“We’re no longer doing more with less, we’re just getting by with less,” Griffith said.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton. You can reach her at njones@chespub.com and follow her on Twitter @_nataliemjones.
