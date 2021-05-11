EASTON — With nearly half of all Talbot County residents fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the county health department is reporting its once-scarce supply of COVID-19 vaccine now outweighs demand for the shots.
The development represents a shift in the vaccination effort and marks the first time since vaccinations began locally that County Health Officer Dr. Maria Maguire has said her department has more available doses than willing recipients.
Maguire attributed the change to people being “on the fence or still thinking about” getting vaccinated. She urged anyone who is “aware of those people” to engage in a conversation with them. “We find that a lot of people just want to know more information and then they can see the benefits,” Maguire said.
The health officer said vaccinations have “really slowed down” in the county, though Talbot remains the most vaccinated jurisdiction in Maryland, with about 47% of residents having been fully vaccinated and 54% having gotten at least one dose as of Tuesday, according to state health data.
“That’s good news,” Maguire said, but it’s “not where we need to be.” The goal, she said, is to get 75% to 80% of residents vaccinated against COVID-19 to “really reach that herd immunity.”
Talbot County’s vaccine supply-and-demand dynamic aligns with that of localities across the country and across Maryland. Local governments are increasingly reporting that most people who were eager to get vaccinated have been able to do so.
While that is a positive result of vaccination efforts at all levels, it also indicates that health officials likely will have to now ramp up their efforts even more to promote the vaccines to those who aren’t sold on getting a shot. Vaccine hesitancy and skepticism exists among a number of groups ranging from African Americans and Hispanics to rural residents and supporters of former President Donald Trump.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that 65% of Marylanders have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine dose. Hogan said Maryland is “outpacing the national rate of 58.5%, and well on track to surpass President Biden’s goal of 70% of adults with at least one dose by Independence Day.”
“We remain laser focused on making sure no arm is left behind and have adapted our efforts for this new phase of the vaccination campaign,” Hogan said, urging those who have not gotten vaccinated to do so “so we can put this pandemic behind us and get back to normal.”
Maguire pointed to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for use among children between 12 and 15 years old as a tool that will lead to more vaccinations locally, as Talbot County soon will begin offering the vaccine to students age 12 to 17 in schools.
The Talbot County Health Department continues to receive only the Moderna vaccine on a weekly basis, but is working with the local school district and Shore Regional Health, which has Pfizer vaccine supply, to get vaccine into schools. Maguire said planning for that is still underway.
The county health department also has partnered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to run a vaccination clinic at the Easton Elks Lodge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 11 to May 14 and Sunday, May 16.
Maguire said appointments are available at marylandvax.org but the site is also taking walk-ins. The address is 502 Dutchmans Lane in Easton.
Appointments are no longer required at any of Maryland’s 13 state-run mass vaccination sites. The closest one to Easton is the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, which has the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
For more information, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Support Center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).
Talbot County has not reported any new deaths due to COVID-19 since March 1.
Maguire said coronavirus spread in the county is low relative to earlier this year, though she’s unsure what will happen to the case rate as the weather gets warmer, people continue getting vaccinated and schools let out for the summer.
The local health department reported two new coronavirus infections among residents in the 24 hours prior to Tuesday, and 47 people are actively infected.
