EASTON — The Talbot County Council unanimously approved a $128.8 million budget for fiscal year 2024, which goes into effect July 1.
The budget bill, introduced on April 18 and approved at the council’s May 23 meeting, increased by about $16.2 million in comparison to the previous year’s budget.
The upcoming fiscal year’s budget maintains a strong focus on public safety and education, investment in employees in a competitive workforce and investments in core infrastructure projects. The county worked to maintain a healthy fund balance for economic uncertainties like inflation, County Manager Clay Stamp said.
After the council unanimously approved the budget, Stamp commended the council and department heads for their efforts in the monthslong process.
“I would just simply say that we can reassure the public that we’re carrying on the conservative approach to budgeting,” he said. “This is not a frivolous county, this is a county that does more with less, and we continue to do that today in passing this budget.”
Education will receive the highest budget allocation from the county, with Talbot County Public Schools receiving $50.9 million for operating expenses, an increase of $4.1 million from the FY23 budget. The school system will receive $1.7 million in capital project funding — $900,000 for Chapel District Elementary School’s renovation and addition and $860,000 to replace the roof at White Marsh Elementary School.
The request for funding to replace the roof at White Marsh came up late in the budget amendment process and will be funded through capital project funding and development impact fees.
Over $1.6 million was allocated in the capital budget for emergency services and public safety: $800,000 for a new EMS station in the northern part of the county and $550,000 for the replacement of 911 computer-aided dispatch software — both of which will help deliver faster emergency medical services. The dispatch software replacement will be funded by development impact fees. An additional $330,000 in capital funding will go toward detention center improvements.
Volunteer fire companies and emergency medical services saw funding increases in the appropriation budget to address operational costs, training, personnel retention and recruitment. Ten new public safety-focused positions, including EMTs, paramedics and school resource officers from the sheriff’s office, will be added in the coming year.
To further support the workforce, county employees will receive a 4% cost of living adjustment (COLA) and one step.
As for infrastructure improvements in the capital budget, the county allocated over $1.9 million for extension of water and sewer lines to the proposed regional medical center site between Longwoods Road and U.S. Route 50, and $500,000 to improve county roads.
An additional $800,000, funded by federal and state grants and long-term borrowing, was allocated for system upgrades at the Preserve at Wye Mills wastewater treatment plant. Costs incurred for the project will be repaid by users of the wastewater treatment system.
Over $3 million in capital funding will go toward recreation in the county, including $2.4 million for construction and improvements to a driving range complex at the Hog Neck Golf Course. A capital project already in progress — the Talbot County Community Center gymnasium expansion — will receive a $1 million increase from federal and state grants.
The Frederick Douglass Park on the Tuckahoe is allocated $500,000 for further development.
Through federal and state grants, capital funding and development impact fees, the St. Michaels branch of the Talbot County Free Library will receive $674,600 for improvements and expansion
The council allocated $2 million to purchase improved or unimproved real property for future county purposes.
Capital bills for each of the coming year’s projects were introduced at the council’s June 13 meeting. Public hearings on those bills will be held on Tuesday, July 11.
