EASTON — The Talbot County Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a 75-cent increase to the county’s 911 fee.
Resolution 341 will increase the local 911 fee from 75 cents per month to $1.50 per month to help offset increasing operational costs of delivering services through Talbot County’s 911 emergency phone system.
The 911 fee applies to all Talbot County residents’ phone bills, including landlines and cell phones.
At the April 11 meeting when the resolution was introduced, County Attorney Patrick Thomas said state law authorizes counties to impose a 911 fee to cover the county’s projected operational costs for its 911 system for the upcoming fiscal year, and the county can increase the fee if revenues from the current year aren’t sufficient to meet the operating costs.
The 911 fee was established in 1985 and has been raised several times since its adoption. However, the existing 75-cent fee hadn’t been raised since 2004.
Brian LeCates, director of Talbot County Department of Emergency Services, said the fee increase to $1.50 would cover about 40% of operating costs for the county’s 911 center, as compared to about 30% covered by the 75-cent fee. The fee increase would reduce the amount of money from the general fund that the department needs to rely on to fund their operations.
LeCates emphasized the need to raise the fee, considering changes in delivering services to the county in the 19 years since the last increase.
County Manager Clay Stamp, who previously served as the county’s director of emergency services, highlighted the importance of the resolution in maintaining the county’s 911 system.
“The technology continues to be enhanced, it’s important that we keep up with the technology we have,” he said.
Stamp also nodded to Holley Guschke, the county’s 911 communications chief, for her work at the 911 dispatch center.
“They keep their finger on the pulse of what’s going on in this county, and they are the gateway to our emergency response system, day in and day out, 24 hours a day,” he said.
