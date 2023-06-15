EASTON — The Talbot County Council’s legislative meetings will now start at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays this summer following the passage of an administrative resolution.
While the council’s legislative meetings are normally held at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, the administrative resolution was proposed to give both the council members and county staff the opportunity to wrap up their days at a more reasonable time, as opposed to getting out of the meetings between 8 and 9 p.m., Council President Chuck Callahan said.
“...I want everybody to have a normal life in the sense of going home at 6:30 (p.m.) and having dinner with their families,” he said. “So at the end of the day, that’s what I was really thinking, that would be best for all of us.”
Council Vice President Pete Lesher raised concern about the convenience and accessibility to the public, asking if the change to an earlier time would make it more difficult for some to attend or tune into the meetings.
He brought up the eventual need for the council to take action to change the meeting time back to 6 p.m. in the fall, as the resolution was not specified to have a sunset date.
To provide additional clarification, council member Keasha Haythe said the 5 p.m. start time will be effective only for the summer and will return to the normal time in the fall.
Council member Lynn Mielke echoed Lesher’s concerns in voicing her opposition.
“I think 5 o’clock is too early for (the) working class in Talbot County, it should remain at 6 o’clock so people do have the option to get off work and get ready to watch it or decide to come here,” she said.
The administrative resolution passed by a 4-1 vote, with Mielke voting against the change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.