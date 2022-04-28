EASTON — Following discussions on county road concerns, the Talbot County Council approved a list of MDOT priority projects Tuesday evening.
A tentative list of projects was discussed at the April 12 council meeting, but after more input from council members and residents, another project was added and the priorities were reordered.
The county’s top two priorities remained the same: infrastructure and safety improvements to the northern intersection of Maryland Route 322, or the Easton Bypass, and U.S. Route 50, and capacity, evacuation and safety improvements to Maryland Route 33, or St. Michaels Road.
Safety improvements to Route 33 will also include requesting studies for the possibility of a new traffic signal at the intersection of Pea Neck Road and Route 33 in St. Michaels.
A new project — improvements to Route 333, the Oxford causeway — ranked third on the county’s priority list after urging from Council Member Corey Pack.
Pack said that it would be better to rank improvements to the Oxford causeway higher, rather than intersection improvements along Route 50, due to it being more timely and reasonable from a cost standpoint.
Pack and Pete Lesher, the council’s vice president, both brought up improvements to the causeway as being necessary for public safety due to the area being low-lying and prone to flooding. The issue is similar to the Route 33 project, Lesher said.
On the draft listing presented on April 12, the threefold traffic crossing improvements at the intersections of Route 50 and Goldsborough Street, Dover Street and Chapel Road were ranked third. However, those improvements would require the State Highway Administration to work with the town to provide a diversion of traffic, more adequate lanes to cross the road, or even an overpass to divert the traffic.
At the previous meeting, Assistant County Engineer Mike Mertaugh stated that an overpass would be the real long-term solution to the heavy traffic on Route 50. However, council members didn’t see that as a feasible option.
“I just don’t see anywhere in my lifetime or yours that the state’s going to put an overpass on Route 50,” Pack said to Ray Clark, the county engineer.
Council Member Laura Price agreed with Pack, saying that the only thing that can be done is a potential bypass out to the east side of Route 50.
The county’s fourth priority ranking is requested safety improvements for Maryland Route 329, or Royal Oak Road, which runs parallel to Route 33. The road serves as an alternative route to access the peninsula and needs some infrastructure repairs.
Route 329 is also planned to be repaved in May, Clark said, and there aren’t plans to widen the road now. For some safety improvements such as widening, additional land may need to be acquired, and the county must work with SHA to determine right of way needs.
The threefold traffic improvements to the intersections of Route 50 and Goldsborough Street, Dover Street and Chapel Road ranked fifth on the county’s final priority list.
Council Member Frank Divilio brought up the idea of having a work session with the Town of Easton to discuss what their plan is for the Calvert Street extension and to discuss their thoughts and progress on the other Route 50 intersections.
Capacity improvements at Route 50 where it intersects with Maryland Routes 309 and 662 by the Easton Airport and the Talbot County Community Center are ranked sixth on the county’s priority list.
Council President Chuck Callahan pointed out changes to infrastructure along Route 50 as a reason for moving those improvements further down the list.
Within the next five years, the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton hospital will move to near Longwoods Road by the community center, and the county and state will have to address infrastructure and safety improvements there.
Clark added that it will be critical to have easy access for ambulances to get to the hospital.
Divilio also requested additional wording in the priority list to change the blinking light just north of the Route 50 and Routes 309 and 622 intersection to an advance notice sign warning drivers of a red light.
The council unanimously approved the finalized priority list.
