EASTON — Following the approval of the county’s $112.6 million budget for fiscal year 2023 in May, the Talbot County Council introduced 21 capital bills for the upcoming year’s capital projects Tuesday.
According to the Talbot County charter, each capital project in the county’s budget must have its own enabling legislation, which prompts the creation of the capital bills.
All five council members introduced the capital bills.
Bill 1501
This bill would amend the previously passed bill 1474, dealing with improvements to Airport Road in Easton. The capital project includes improvements, construction and widening of Airport Road between U.S. Route 50 and Goldsborough Neck Road to improve traffic safety. The council is authorized to expend up to $2.9 million on the project.
Bill 1502
This bill would amend bill 1418, amending the appropriation for a capital project for the connection of the Bar Neck and Fairbank communities to the Region V Tilghman Wastewater Treatment Plant. The council is authorized to expend up to $2.19 million on the project.
Bill 1503
This bill would authorize improvements, repairs and maintenance to the county’s bridges. The council can expend up to $216,147 on the project.
Bill 1504
This bill would amend bill 1478, amending the appropriation for the expansion of broadband to unserved and underserved areas of Talbot County. The work includes partnering with Easton Utilities Commission to provide infrastructure to expand broadband to the areas in need. The council is authorized to expend just over $4 million on the expansion project.
Bill 1505
This bill authorizes a study for the replacement of the 911 Division Computer Aided Dispatch system. The council is authorized to expend up to $137,430 on the project.
Bill 1506
This bill authorizes improvements to county roads through surveying, drainage fixes, surface upgrades, and construction and widening of roadways to improve traffic safety. The council is authorized to expend up to $500,000 from the capital projects fund.
Bill 1507
This bill would amend four previously passed bills to amend the appropriation for mapping and evaluation and rehabilitation or replacement of county culverts. The council can expend up to $2.3 million on the project.
Bill 1508
This bill authorizes the design, renovation and construction of offices and work areas for the Board of Elections for Talbot County. The council can expend up to $100,000 for the project.
Bill 1509
This bill would amend bill 1484 — which authorized the construction of emergency medical services stations for the northern and Bay Hundred areas of Talbot County — and amend the appropriation for a capital project for the construction of those stations. The council can spend just over $2.2 million on the project.
Bill 1510
This bill would amend four previously passed bills to amend the appropriation for stormwater management and upgrades for Goldsborough Neck Road and Airport Road, including design, engineering, property acquisition, drainage improvement and construction and widening of the two roads to improve traffic safety. The council can expend up to $4.38 million on the project.
Bill 1511
This bill would authorize the acquisition and construction of a Talbot County Health Department facility. The council is authorized to expend up to $13 million on the project.
