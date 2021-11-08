Today at Talbot County Council

The Talbot County Council will meet in the Bradley Meeting Room in the south wing of the Talbot County Courthouse at 11 S. Washington St., Easton.

 PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY

EASTON — The Talbot County Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, in the Bradley Meeting Room of the Talbot County Circuit Courthouse.

Citizens can submit written public comments to publiccomment@talbotcountymd.gov or give comments in person at the end of the meeting. Comments in person are limited to three minutes.

Topics on the agenda include:

  • Presentations from Talbot Hospice and Talbot Humane
  • Talbot County Public Schools 2020-2021 Annual Report from Superintendent Dr. Kelly Griffith and Board of Education president Susan Delean-Botkin
  • Findings from the Board of Education Redistricting Commission from chairperson Zach Smith and board members
  • Introduction of a resolution to amend Resolution 281 — the resolution concerning developments with the wastewater treatment plant plans for Lakeside at Trappe
  • Discussion on Preserve at Wye Mills Wastewater

The full meeting agenda can be found on the Talbot County Council website.

