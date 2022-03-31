EASTON — In recognition of transgender individuals on the Eastern Shore and beyond, the Talbot County Council issued a proclamation recognizing March 31 as International Transgender Day of Visibility for the third year in a row.
The council unanimously accepted the proclamation during their March 22 meeting, embracing the day as a time to celebrate transgender people around the world and their courage to live openly and authentically while also raising awareness around the continued discrimination they face.
“We honor the bravery of the many transgender individuals who live and work in our community in their authentic gender, and reaffirm our commitment to promote the full inclusion of transgender individuals in our community,” the proclamation said.
Tina Jones, chair of the Delmarva Pride Center, described the day of visibility as a recognition of transgender individuals’ existence and a reminder that they have just as much of a right to be here as others, even though society is not yet at a place where all can openly be themselves.
Jones, who is a transgender woman, acknowledged that coming out as trans is difficult, even in the most progressive places. She added that for some, coming out can bring loss of family and friends, or even a higher suicide risk than the general population, according to scientific studies.
A major step in overcoming the trauma associated with coming out is by raising visibility for transgender people, Jones said. But, it’s more than just calling visibility to yourself: it’s about being allowed to exist as an equal, she said.
“Everybody has the capacity to understand and learn, and everybody has the capacity to love,” she said of those who may not be familiar with the queer and transgender communities.
As for those who are transgender but are too scared to come out and express their true selves, Jones has one main message: you are not alone.
“I thought for the longest time in my life [that] I was the only person like me, and it took years for me to get over that fear,” she said.
“There’s nothing wrong with me, I just am different,” she continued. “Not odd, not damaged, just different.”
Jones added that she wants those who may be questioning their gender identity to know that they’re perfect the way they are, that there are people out there who will love them for who they are and that they can reach out.
“There are so many resources now,” Jones said.
One such resource is the Delmarva Pride Center, which hosts monthly LGBT+ socials and gender support groups.
A “transliance” support group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Easton.
The Delmarva Gender Expression Movement is another support group and safe space for individuals exploring their gender identity.
The center will be celebrating its first Pride festival in downtown Easton on June 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival is looking for additional sponsors and vendors, Jones said. Nonprofits can have vendor spaces at the festival for free.
More information on the Delmarva Pride Center can be found on Facebook or delmarvapridecenter.com.
