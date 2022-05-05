EASTON — The Talbot County Council proposed a $112.6 million budget for fiscal year 2023, with allocations to maintain core services and address needed improvements while also keeping a healthy fund balance for future economic uncertainties.
The proposed budget, presented at a public hearing on May 3, will continue to provide for workforce stability, investments in capital projects, and improvements to infrastructure, public safety, education and other general services, said County Manager Clay Stamp.
The healthy fund balance included in the budget will also help position the county to better tackle issues with inflation, escalating fuel and commodity costs, and supply chain disruptions, he added.
The coming year’s budget is essentially flat in comparison to FY22, according to Ken Davis, the county’s acting finance director. It’s funded in part by $14.3 million in revenue from the prior year’s fund balance.
It includes over $3 million in transfers to the capital projects fund for investments in infrastructure and $3 million for equipment purchases.
The budget for operating expenses is increasing by 7.7%, which is less than the 8.5% increase in the consumer price index, Davis said.
It includes a one-cent increase to the property tax rate above what’s allowed by the real property tax cap authorized by Talbot County voters in 2020, and a one-cent education supplement to support the county’s public schools budget initiatives.
Public safety is a top priority in the FY23 budget, Davis said. Highlights of the budget’s funding include:
- The graduated expansion of a paramedic unit for 24/7 coverage in the northern end of the county to improve response times
- Enhancements to volunteer fire departments to address operational costs and provide support for training, personnel retention and recruitment
- Enhanced operational support for the sheriff’s office
- Property acquisitions or construction to house the sheriff’s office and health department
- Full funding for the educational commitment and additional supplemental and capital requests from TCPS
- Investments in roadway enhancements, culvert replacements and extended sewer services
- Investments in technology for greater efficiency, transparency and data security
- Funding for increased retirement expense for paramedics joining the Law Enforcement Officers Pension System
- Cost of living increases for eligible employees to address inflationary retention and recruitment issues
Additionally, the county is planning to add 13 new positions: four jobs for a 12-hour per day emergency medical services unit, three new sheriff’s deputies, a civil process server for the sheriff’s office, a plan reviewer for the county permits and inspections department, a machine equipment operator for the roads department, a landings officer for parks and landings, an administrative assistant for the circuit court and a county communications specialist/public information officer. Open positions in the planning and zoning department will be restructured to create two new positions.
Starting July 1, the county will also raise the rates for the sanitary districts, according to County Engineer Ray Clarke.
According to the proposed budget, equivalent dwelling units in District 1 — which includes Unionville, Tunis Mills and Copperville — will see an annual service charge increase of almost $400 from what it was in FY22. Increases in District 2 will vary from $335 to $385. Those served by the existing plant at Tilghman in District 5 will see increases of almost $300.
The budget also adds a service charge of $1,800 for the Preserve at Wye Mills in District 4.
“Most of these are going to be a rate increase over 40%, and in some cases getting close to 50%,” he said.
Council Member Laura Price added that it’s important for the public to understand that the rates are enterprise funds, much like the airport in Easton, and there isn’t a taxpayer subsidy — it’s true user fees to cover those expenses.
The proposed FY23 budget is eligible for a vote on May 17.
