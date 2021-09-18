EASTON — The Talbot County Council unanimously approved a bill to increase the county sheriff’s annual salary significantly starting in 2022 at the Sept. 14 council meeting.
Beginning with the 2022 term, the Talbot County sheriff’s annual salary will be set at a starting rate of $115,000 — an increase of over $25,000 from its current starting rate set in Talbot County existing law. The salary was originally set at $88,500.
“This bill is important to attract and retain talent and make the necessary market adjustment for this position,” council member Pete Lesher said. “We have done this in other management positions in the county. The sheriff is currently paid less than some in his line.”
A report from the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) listed the Talbot County sheriff’s annual salary as $91,620 as of August 2020 — an amount lower than all other reported sheriffs’ salaries in the Mid-Shore region.
Caroline and Queen Anne’s counties both reported salaries as over $100,000 for their sheriffs, while both Dorchester and Kent counties reported annual salaries of nearly $97,000, according to the MACo report.
At the August 24 county council meeting, Council President Chuck Callahan spoke highly of Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble, saying that Gamble had set a high mark for the county and that Talbot has one of the best sheriff's departments in the state.
"A lot is going on in the world and this county. He and his deputies have set a high standard in our county for their services," Callahan said. "I am proud of what we have done for them to do the necessary and tough job that they do. It's hard to put a price on it."
