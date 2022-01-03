EASTON — As snow continues to fall, the Talbot County Department of Emergency Services is continuing to monitor the storm impacting the Mid-Shore. The entire Eastern Shore remains under a winter storm warning until 4 p.m. Monday.
According to DES, residents can expect heavy snowfall, high winds, and freezing roadways. If you do not need to travel during this storm, residents are urged to stay off of the roadways.
This storm started out as rain in the early hours of this morning and transitioned to sleet, then snow by daybreak. The National Weather Service is predicting eight to 12 inches of snow for Talbot County.
As of 12 p.m. Monday, DES is reporting six inches of heavy wet snow in Easton. The forecast indicates snow dissipating by 5 p.m. This storm is forecasted to produce wind gusts between 30-40 mph. Following this storm will be very cold temperatures into the teens this evening. Refreezing after this storm into tomorrow remains a concern.
The heavy intense snow is causing low visibility and hazardous driving conditions. Talbot County is experiencing many downed trees, which could result in downed electric wires as well. As of 12 p.m, 819 homes were without power. Along with downed trees, there are several disabled motorists along roadways.
Talbot County is operating under the Snow Emergency Plan, which means roadways need to be cleared of any vehicles in order to allow County Road and State Highway Administration to treat and plow roads. It is imperative that travelers drive with caution to allow road crews and emergency responders to do their jobs safely.
The Talbot County Department of Emergency Services and its response partners continue to closely monitor this system and ask people in the community to do the same. Talbot County is coordinating with local and state partners, and is prepared to respond with resources as needed.
“Emergency responders and road crews are responding to many incidents throughout Talbot County,” said Brian LeCates, director of Emergency Services. “We can expect to see more downed trees and outages through the afternoon with high wind gusts and heavy snow.”
Talbot County DES recommends that citizens take the following precautions:
- Avoid traveling until snow resides and roads are cleared. Don’t Crowd the Plows.
- Keep your devices charged and only use generators outdoors and never in a garage should you lose power.
- If you do go outside:
- Dress in warm clothes and layers
- Use rock salt to melt ice on walkways
- When shoveling snow, stay hydrated and push the snow aside, don’t lift
- Never touch downed wires.
- Review winter emergency plans.
- Check on your neighbors.
- Download the Talbot DES App to report any hazards.
Talbot DES recommends that residents check the following online resources for weather information:
The following resources show power outages:
