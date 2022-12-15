EASTON — Talbot County Empty Bowls reorganized over the past year to begin preparations for an in-person fundraiser in 2023. During the planning process, the organization was able to accept donations to raise funds for local food pantries and from the generosity of Talbot County residents, was able to award $7,000 just prior to the holiday season. Seven organizations are receiving $1,000 each to assist in their efforts to address food insecurity in Talbot County.
Funds are being provided to Helping Hands, Tilghman Island Food Pantry; Care Packs; Neighborhood Service Center; Scotts United Methodist Church Pantry on the Go; Harvest of Hope Food Pantry, Easton Church of God; St. Michaels Community Center; and Royal Oak Church/Bellevue Church.
“These funds are a result of our fundraising efforts over the last year in lieu of being able to have our community dinner due to COVID,” said Amy Jacobs, co-chair of Empty Bowls. “But we are back and are excited that the in-person community dinner will be taking place on Feb. 25, 2023.” Additional funds from this event will be dispersed to selected food pantries.
Tickets for the in-person dinner being held at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Easton will go on sale on Jan. 9, 2023. Tickets for previous events sold out, which demonstrates the commitment of Talbot County residents to help others in our community. Interested individuals can sign up for the Empty Bowls newsletter by emailing talbotcountyemptybowls@gmail.com and will receive a reminder to purchase tickets prior to Jan. 9.
Individuals and groups are encouraged to participate by making bowls. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, individuals can reserve a spot at Kiln Born Creations (kilnborncreations.com) to create and donate bowls for the event.
