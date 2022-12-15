EASTON — Talbot County Empty Bowls reorganized over the past year to begin preparations for an in-person fundraiser in 2023. During the planning process, the organization was able to accept donations to raise funds for local food pantries and from the generosity of Talbot County residents, was able to award $7,000 just prior to the holiday season. Seven organizations are receiving $1,000 each to assist in their efforts to address food insecurity in Talbot County.


