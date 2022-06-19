EASTON — Talbot County Empty Bowls is an opportunity for those who eat without worry to reach out to less fortunate neighbors and help address food insecurity in our community. Funds raised are donated to Talbot County food pantries to help keep their shelves stocked. An in-person dinner to benefit the program is being planned for February 2023, but in the meantime, organizers are busy working to raise awareness, collect donations and help the food insecure residents of Talbot County.
Talbot County Empty Bowls volunteers will be at the Easton Farmers Market on select weekends throughout the summer. On June 18, volunteers were on hand to talk about plans for next year’s community gathering. Donations were collected for soup kits and handmade bowls and market goers were able to enter a raffle for gift cards from sponsoring local restaurants Out of the Fire, Piazza, Theo’s, Ava’s, and Hammy’s. Next chance to visit the table will be July 23.
“We have created some delicious soup kits that are being distributed at the Easton Farmers Market,” says Empty Bowls co-chair Sherril Tart. “Stop by next month to make a donation and collect your kit.”
The group is also looking for volunteers willing to donate time to help staff the Easton Farmers Market or to expand to other local farmers markets. For more information or to find out how you can get involved, please visit Talbot County Empty Bowls or contact talbotcountyemptybowls@gmail.com. Donations are being accepted through the Mid-Shore Community Foundation at www.mscf.org.
Talbot County Empty Bowls is an independent, volunteer, grassroots organization working through the Mid-Shore Community Foundation with the twin mission of eliminating hunger insecurity one bowl at a time and raising awareness in the community of this serious and fundamental issue. Since its 2008 inception, Talbot County Empty Bowls has distributed over $235,000 to Talbot County food organizations. Each of the organizations serves people in need year-round regardless of race or religion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.