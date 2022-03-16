These handmade bowls were featured at Talbot County Empty Bowls' 2019 community dinner. After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Empty Bowls is planning an in-person community gathering in February 2023.
EASTON — After a hiatus in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Talbot County Empty Bowls has reorganized and begun planning for an in-person community gathering in 2023. In Talbot County, 10 percent of the population is food insecure and may not know where they will get their next meal. Empty Bowls aims to address this.
“We are excited and motivated to reinstate this vital fundraising program to help provide food security for the residents of Talbot County,” said Talbot County Empty Bowls co-chair Amy Jacobs.
Empty Bowls, founded in Michigan in 1990 by a high school teacher and his students, is now an international organization. The concept behind Empty Bowls is simple: come together as a community to help everyone obtain the nutritious food that they need every day. The Empty Bowls events organized around the world, including many Maryland locations, have raised millions of dollars for combating hunger.
Talbot County Empty Bowls is an independent, volunteer, grassroots organization with the twin mission of eliminating hunger insecurity one bowl at a time and raising awareness in the community of this serious and fundamental issue. Since its 2008 inception, Talbot County Empty Bowls has distributed over $235,000 to Talbot County food organizations. For some pantries, this annual distribution allows them to stay open. Each of the organizations serves people in need year-round regardless of race or religion.
In preparation for the February 2023 event, local students are making bowls and organizers will spend this spring raising awareness and funds with a table at the Easton Farmer’s Market. Donations are also being accepted through the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, which can be found online at www.mscf.org.
