EASTON — Despite the sticky July heat, the 40th Talbot County Fair was bustling with excitement.
The beloved country fair kicked off on Thursday with an opening ceremony attended by local and state officials, who bestowed certificates of recognition and compliments in honor of the fair’s 40th year.
Certificates were presented by Sen. Johnny Mautz, R-37, Del. Tom Hutchinson, R-37B, and Talbot County Council members Pete Lesher and Dave Stepp.
“What makes this fair so special, everyone, is that as you look around, the Eastern Shore continues to change, the state of Maryland continues to change, to see these things happening, this fair now has been the same way it ever was for the past 40 years,” Mautz said. “That’s what makes it so wonderful, what makes it so enjoyable and makes it so special.”
Thursday’s activities also included the meat and pygmy goat show, the dairy show, midway games and vendor shopping.
The fair was in full swing by Friday as hundreds streamed to the Talbot County Ag Center for the dog and market hog shows, the 4-H fashion revue and children’s activities.
Cold lemonade and sweet Kona Ice cups were a must for fairgoers of all ages on the hot days. Funnel cakes and a pit beef dinner were popular food choices on Friday.
Saturday brought more livestock shows — rabbits and cavies, poultry, beef and sheep — and the ever-popular watermelon eating contest.
For Talbot County natives Chuck and Cindy Asmussen, coming to the fair is a long-standing hometown tradition — one that they’ve brought their children, and now, grandchildren to partake in.
