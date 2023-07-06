EASTON — For it’s 40th year, the Talbot County Fair will feature elements of past and present rural life.
The annual fair will feature the rural lifestyle then and now, including traditional activities and crafts along with more modern, high-tech ones, Tom Hutson, a 4-H youth development educator with the University of Maryland Extension Talbot County, who coordinates the exhibits, said.
“It’s kind of a multigenerational program,” he said of the fair. “Of course, it pulls in new people, but at the same time, there’s tradition and history that are important to the people associated with the program for multiple generations.”
The annual fair will be held at the Talbot Agriculture and Education Center from July 13 through July 15. On July 13 and 14, the fair will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. On July 15, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
To celebrate the fair’s 40 years, the fair’s organizers have invited everyone who has been in Maryland 4-H with the University of Maryland Extension in the past 40 years to participate in the opening ceremony. The opening ceremony will be at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
The fair is planning to try to feature older exhibits, record books and other items from the fair in years past.
“Among the current indoor exhibits, they would have some ‘old-timey’ exhibits,” Hutson said.
Along with indoor exhibits, there will be animal shows, food vendors, games and even inflatable entertainment, like bounce houses, at the fair.
Animal shows will be held throughout the three days of the fair, including dairy, dog, market hog, rabbit and cavy and sheep shows.
Fair attendees will have lots to choose from when it comes to food — from hotdogs to hamburgers to seafood to Italian ice and more.
The Agriculture and Education Center will host a pit beef dinner on Friday and a BBQ chicken dinner on Saturday. Hutson said. Belly Bustin Grill, a food truck, will also be at the fair.
Among a variety of events to choose from, there will be a fashion show, a watermelon eating contest and a children’s day.
The children’s day, which will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, will give children the chance to learn something new by rotating between different educational stations.
“There are 11 stations with various educational topics,” Hutson said.
Wednesday, July 12, the day before the fair officially opens, there will be 4-H activities for anyone interested in 4-H youth development. Hutson said the activities include an induction ceremony for youth leaders who want to be community liaisons as well as a 4-H campfire.
For those attending the fair, there will be a $5 parking donation. Hutson said any proceeds from the fair will go toward preparing for next year’s fair as well as covering any expenses that the Agriculture and Education Center might accrue.
The fair will be a fun, family-friendly experience, Hutson said.
“It is something that is fun and exciting in a low-key way that can be done right here on the Eastern Shore of Maryland,” he said. “It’s a low cost entertainment activity for the whole family.”
The fair schedule can be found at https://www.talbotcountyfair.org/schedule.
